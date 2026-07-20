India on Monday formally accepted the World Trade Organization's (WTO's) Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies, becoming the 123rd member to ratify the global pact that aims to curb subsidies related to illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing, fishing of overfished stocks, and certain fishing activities on the unregulated high seas.
 
Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal deposited India's Instrument of Acceptance with WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala to mark New Delhi's entry into the agreement.
 
The agreement, adopted at the WTO's 12th Ministerial Conference in Geneva in June 2022, is the first multilateral WTO accord with an environmental sustainability objective. It came into force in September 2025 after two-thirds of WTO members accepted it.