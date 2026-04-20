India, Korea push shipbuilding ties, aim $50 billion trade, rework FTA

With both Seoul and New Delhi negotiating the uncertainty caused by recent international developments, including the conflict in West Asia, India and South Korea on Monday committed to almost doubling their bilateral trade to $50 billion by 2030, which would involve renegotiating their existing bilateral trade agreement, and resolved to deepen cooperation in strategic industries, especially in shipbuilding.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, along with a high-level delegation comprising ministers, senior officials, and business leaders, landed in New Delhi for a three-day visit on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the South Korean President held delegation-level talks on Monday, and also had a working lunch with business leaders from both sides.

The two sides announced a list of 25 outcomes. They said they will increase cooperation in artificial intelligence, semiconductors, critical minerals, defence, supply chain resilience, and civil nuclear energy, particularly the development of small modular reactors (SMRs), and also develop next-generation batteries. India is also keen to enhance steel exports to South Korea, and a steel dialogue has been set up. In defence, India is looking at import and also joint production of anti-aircraft guns and missile systems, and other defence hardware. A South Korea-India defence accelerator has been set up to support defence start-ups.

At his joint press conference with the South Korean President, Modi said, “To facilitate the entry of Korean companies, especially small and medium enterprises (SMEs), into India, we will also establish a Korean Industrial Township.” “Furthermore, within the next year, we will upgrade the India-Korea Trade Agreement,” Modi said.

The two leaders also alluded to the conflict in West Asia in their remarks to the media. “In this era of uncertainty, South Korea and India can become optimal all-encompassing cooperation partners to promote mutual growth and innovation,” Lee said. “In this period of global tensions, India and Korea together convey a message of peace and stability,” Modi said, adding that through their shared efforts, India and South Korea will continue to contribute to a peaceful, progressive, and inclusive Indo-Pacific.

South Korea is a world leader in shipbuilding. India, especially in the context of its recent efforts at export and import diversification, particularly of fertilisers and oil, has launched an ambitious plan to expand its shipbuilding capabilities. Indian officials said that South Korea possesses shipbuilding technology, and India offers scale, including for manufacturing of next-generation vessels.

Agreements inked included one where HD Korea Shipbuilding and Offshore Engineering, with capital from India’s Maritime Development Fund, will develop a “large greenfield shipyard in southern India”. The overall focus will be on upgrading existing shipyards, improving block fabrication facilities, and setting up a new dry dock to construct large and specialised vessels. India is also looking at South Korean help in skill training in shipbuilding, which will be provided by the Korea International Cooperation Agency. There will also be cooperation in developing port infrastructure, knowledge sharing, training workers, and financing of these initiatives.

India is keen to renegotiate the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, or CEPA, which the two countries signed in 2010, to address the unfavourable balance of trade. When signed, India-South Korea bilateral trade was $14 billion, which has increased to $27 billion, with India’s imports from South Korea at around $18.5 billion. India expects that the upgraded CEPA, or CEPA 2.0, would address its concerns about non-tariff barriers, enhance its service exports, and rebalance the trade flow. It is likely to be signed during the prime minister’s next visit to South Korea, officials said.

On the issue of investments, Indian officials said that large corporations, such as Samsung, led the first phase of South Korean investments in India. The second phase of South Korean investments in India, as the two delegations discussed, would be led by Korean SMEs. The South Korean President expressed surprise during the talks that only 700 Korean companies were present in India, and that the number should have been ten times higher. The South Korean delegation flagged a number of issues specific to SMEs that need attention to facilitate more investments into India. The two sides expect SMEs to drive the second phase, which would help achieve the bilateral trade target of $50 billion by 2030. The two sides agreed to establish an Industrial Cooperation Committee, to be chaired by the respective industries ministers, to look at investments and trade issues. An agreement on cooperation in the field of SMEs was signed, as also one for critical technologies and steel supply chain. India and South Korea launched a financial forum to facilitate financial flows and the India-Korea Digital Bridge.

Lee is the first South Korean President to visit India in eight years. The two sides decided that they should have regular summit meetings and ministerial exchanges. Modi last visited South Korea in February 2019.