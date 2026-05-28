India-Korea to expand CEPA talks on digital trade, supply chains

India and South Korea have decided to form sub-groups on digital trade, supply chains and strategic industrial cooperation to expand talks to upgrade the existing Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

The decision was taken during the latest 12th round of negotiations in New Delhi to upgrade the free trade agreement (FTA), which concluded on Wednesday. “During the current round, discussions were held on trade in goods, trade in services, rules of origin and origin procedures, investment, and sanitary and phytosanitary standards,” the commerce department said in a press release on Thursday. “It was also decided to constitute sub-groups to discuss cooperation in the areas of digital trade, supply chain cooperation, and strategic industrial cooperation.”

India and South Korea had signed the FTA in 2009 and rolled it out in 2010. But following the implementation of the deal, India’s trade deficit with the nation expanded rapidly. Within just five years of the trade pact, India’s trade deficit with South Korea nearly doubled as imports jumped 63 per cent, while exports to the region rose only 27 per cent.

“Both sides have acknowledged India’s bilateral trade deficit, which has risen significantly since the CEPA came into force in 2010, and agreed to address the issue within the overall CEPA framework,” the commerce department mentioned in the release.

In order to balance trade, the two sides agreed to review the terms of the deal during South Korean President Lee Jae-myung’s visit to New Delhi in April this year.

India had a trade deficit of $15.15 billion with South Korea in 2025, with $21.16 billion in merchandise imports, which primarily included electrical machinery and equipment, iron and steel, nuclear reactors and mechanical appliances, mineral fuels, and organic chemicals. India exported goods worth $6 billion to South Korea last year.

“India and Korea reaffirmed their commitment to conclude the CEPA upgrade negotiations in a time-bound manner, to achieve a modernised and mutually beneficial agreement that supports the shared vision of balanced bilateral trade and enhanced cooperation,” the press release said.

At the latest round, co-chaired by Kapil Chaudhary, joint secretary at the commerce ministry, and Park Geun-oh, director general for trade agreement policy at Korea’s trade ministry, the two nations also reviewed the progress achieved so far in the negotiations to upgrade the trade pact.