India likely to stay insulated from Trump's tariff shock on patented drugs

President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order introducing steep tariffs — up to 100 per cent — on imported branded medicines. Exemptions apply only to companies that either accept government-mandated pricing terms or shift manufacturing to the US.

Large pharmaceutical companies secured arrangements with the US government last year, shielding significant volumes of their products from such duties. Generic medicines are outside the scope of these tariffs. Trump’s policy is calibrated: Companies that reduce prices or shift production to the US can avoid or significantly lower the tariff burden.

“The tariffs are expected to begin between August and September 2026, following a transition period of 120–180 days. Companies that cut prices or shift production to the US may face lower tariffs of 10–20 per cent or get exemptions,” said the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI).

The tariffs will affect Ireland, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, Denmark, the United Kingdom and Japan, which are major exporters of patented and high-value drugs including biologics to the US.

Trump’s order does not exempt countries with trade arrangements with the US, such as the European Union and Japan. Instead, any relief is tied to company-level compliance, not country status, GTRI said.

Multinational pharmaceutical companies, particularly in Europe and Ireland, are expected to respond pragmatically. They may negotiate for lower tariff rates by offering limited price cuts or selective US investments, rather than agreeing to broad global price reductions, experts said.

Some companies could expand final-stage manufacturing or packaging in the US to qualify for exemptions while keeping core production in Europe. Others may adjust internal pricing structures or delay US product launches if profitability is affected.

Namit Joshi, chairman of the Pharmaceutical Exports Promotion Council of India (Pharmexcil), told Business Standard he does not see any impact on India’s pharma exports as of now, but European manufacturing hubs are likely to be affected.

Generic medicines — making up more than 90 per cent of US drug use — are exempt for now, likely for about a year, to avoid shortages and price increases.

India last year shipped pharmaceuticals worth $9.7 billion to the US, accounting for 38 per cent of its global pharma exports of $25.8 billion.

“However, Indian firms producing branded or speciality drugs, or supplying inputs for patented medicines, could face tariff pressure. The larger concern is future uncertainty if tariffs are extended to generics,” Ajay Srivastava, founder of GTRI, said.

That said, US policy directions introduce a layer of strategic uncertainty. The exemption for generics is explicitly temporary, and the broader framework signals a shift towards tighter control over pharmaceutical supply chains. The design — linking tariff relief to company-level compliance rather than countries — means traditional trade protections offer limited comfort.

For India’s Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, the impact is nuanced.

Industry experts said the company is more exposed than peers due to its growing speciality portfolio in the US, which falls within the patented category.

At the same time, analysts do not see this as translating into a material earnings shock.

A key mitigating factor is Sun Pharma’s diversified manufacturing base. Based on company disclosures, several of its key products for the US market are manufactured in the US, Europe and other regions, rather than being concentrated in India.

Sun has a highly diversified manufacturing footprint for its US portfolio, with a significant portion of revenue coming from products made outside India. Its top US product, Tildrakizumab (Ilumya), contributing around 22 per cent of sales, is manufactured in Germany/South Korea, while other key therapies like Cequa and Winlevi are sourced from Europe. This distributed footprint reduces direct tariff exposure and provides flexibility to adapt to compliance requirements under the new regime.

Limited impact