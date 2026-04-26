India leans on US for LPG amid few alternatives to replace Gulf supplies

In April so far, India has sourced its highest volumes from the US at 361,000 tonnes, while imports from major West Asian suppliers have declined sharply, according to data from maritime intelligence firm Kpler. The United Arab Emirates (UAE), which is India’s largest LPG supplier, has shipped 163,000 tonnes until April 25, compared with 626,000 tonnes in February, before the onset of the conflict.

Imports from other Gulf producers have also weakened, with 138,000 tonnes arriving from Saudi Arabia, 87,000 tonnes from Qatar and 61,000 tonnes from Iran so far this month.

India has struggled to replace disrupted Gulf supplies, sourcing only marginal volumes from alternative markets. Shipments stood at 10,000 tonnes from Argentina and 13,000 tonnes from Chile in April so far.

Experts say that without a de-escalation in West Asia and re-opening of the Strait of Hormuz, replacing lost Gulf volumes in the near term would remain highly challenging.

“Historically, India has depended on the Middle Eastern Gulf for nearly 90 per cent of its LPG imports. Shifting to alternative suppliers is not something that can happen quickly. In the current context, where the market is already tight due to disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, any attempt to source LPG from elsewhere is likely to drive prices even higher, due to elevated freight & market economics,” said Younes Azzouzi, petrochemicals manager at Kpler.

In March, India’s total LPG consumption declined by 13 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) amid supply disruption from the country’s major energy sources. India is dependent on LPG imports for around 60 per cent of its domestic consumption. Of the total imports, around 90 per cent is sourced from West Asian countries primarily due to proximity and low freight costs.

LPG sales to households fell 8 per cent Y-o-Y while commercial LPG sales declined by almost 48 per cent Y-o-Y in March, according to data from oil ministry’s Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC).

LPG supply continues to be affected by the prevailing geopolitical situation, the government said in a press release on April 25. Supply of LPG has been prioritised to domestic households with more than 51.8 lakh domestic cylinders delivered on April 25, it added.