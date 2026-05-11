India maintains 60-day crude stock; no fuel rationing planned: Oil Secy

Despite disruptions in energy supplies, India has maintained adequate reserves, including 60 days’ worth of crude oil and petroleum products and 45 days’ supply of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), said Neeraj Mittal, secretary at the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG), on Monday.

India has increased energy purchases from existing suppliers, while also procuring from other countries to ensure fuel availability, Mittal said at the Confederation of Indian Industry’s (CII’s) annual business summit.

The official said the government does not plan to introduce fuel rationing in the country despite energy prices soaring in the global market. India has maintained stable prices of petrol and diesel in the country, said Mittal.

He also said India has managed to secure the highest number of energy ships out of the Strait of Hormuz over the last 67 days, demonstrating the country’s efficient diplomacy in such trying times.

On strategic reserves, Mittal said India is evaluating options to expand stockpiles without locking up excessive capital. India’s daily crude oil consumption is as high as 5 million barrels. “For a country like India, which consumes 5 million barrels a day, to have a 90-day reserve would mean putting a lot of money in a box without using it at all,” he said.

The government is working on commercial partnerships and trading models to ensure strategic crude inventories could also generate returns, he added.

India is looking to increase strategic reserve capacity for all three fuels — crude oil, natural gas, and LPG — said Sanjay Khanna, chairman and managing director at Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), speaking at the same event. A plan for increasing such reserves should be chalked out in the next three to six months, he said.