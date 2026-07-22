India's manufacturing set to nearly triple by 2035, says Morgan Stanley

India's manufacturing sector could almost triple in size over the next decade, with a India's manufacturing sector could almost triple in size over the next decade, with a Morgan Stanley report projecting that it will grow 2.8-fold to reach $1.5 trillion by 2035. The global investment bank believes the expansion will be driven by policy reforms, stronger infrastructure, rising domestic demand, and India's growing role in global supply chains.

The forecast also aligns with the government's renewed push to strengthen manufacturing through deregulation and targeted support for priority industries. Earlier this year, Reuters reported that India is working on reforms aimed at boosting industrial output and taking exports to $1.3 trillion by 2035.

Manufacturing's share of GDP set to increase

The report estimates that manufacturing will grow from its current 15 per cent share of India's GDP to nearly 20 per cent by 2035. The projected rise would add almost $930 billion to India's manufacturing output and further cement the sector's role in driving economic growth.

Morgan Stanley expects manufacturing gross domestic product (GDP) to grow at an average annual pace of around 9 per cent, compared with 6.5 per cent over the previous five years, which will support the sector's expansion.

The report noted that expanding manufacturing will be critical for sustaining India's medium-term growth and creating more jobs as the economy continues to develop. It also expects India to benefit from businesses looking to diversify supply chains beyond China, while domestic policy support should further strengthen industrial activity.

What's driving the expected growth?

Morgan Stanley attributes the projected expansion to three key factors.

Government's industrial policy, including targeted incentives and higher public capital expenditure, which has been in place since 2019

Efforts to increase India's share of global exports while deepening its integration into global supply chains

Multinational companies diversifying their manufacturing bases, creating new opportunities for investment and production in India

The report added that supportive demographics, rapid urbanisation, and improving infrastructure are expected to reinforce these trends and sustain manufacturing growth over the coming decade.

What could slow the growth?

While Morgan Stanley expects manufacturing to expand significantly over the next decade, it also highlighted several risks that could affect its projections.

These include:

Weaker domestic demand

Political uncertainty

Slow implementation of reforms and industrial policies

Geopolitical developments that dampen global demand and investor confidence

Government's manufacturing push

The Morgan Stanley projection comes as the Centre is intensifying efforts to make manufacturing a bigger pillar of the economy.

According to a Reuters report from January, the government is focusing on 15 priority sectors, including semiconductors, metals, leather, and other strategic industries. Rather than relying primarily on subsidies, the plan emphasises deregulation, reducing compliance burdens, simplifying approvals, improving access to land and finance, and developing manufacturing hubs.

Through the National Manufacturing Mission, the government is working with states to streamline regulations, reduce compliance burdens, improve access to land and finance, and encourage greater manufacturing investment.

Apart from creating jobs, a larger manufacturing sector can help reduce dependence on imports in key industries, strengthen supply chain resilience, and enhance India's position as a global manufacturing hub. These gains have become increasingly important as companies diversify their sourcing and production strategies amid geopolitical uncertainties.