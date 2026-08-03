Manufacturing PMI falls to near five-year low in July as sales, hiring slow

India's private sector manufacturing activity expanded at its slowest pace in nearly five years in July as total sales, input purchasing and job creation slowed amid renewed tensions in West Asia, a private survey showed on Monday.

HSBC's India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), which tracks monthly changes in manufacturing activity, fell to 53.5 in July from 54.2 in June. The July reading was also the lowest since August 2021, when it was 52.3.

The latest figure — a weighted average of new orders, output, employment, suppliers' delivery times and stocks of purchases — was also below the Flash India Manufacturing PMI estimate of 53.9 released last month.

The index remained above the 50-mark, indicating expansion in activity. A reading below 50 signals contraction. July also marked the 57th consecutive month of expansion.

"The suppliers' delivery times index rose in July, an encouraging sign that supply chain delays are continuing to unwind. However, renewed tensions in the Middle East have raised fresh doubts about how durable these improvements will be. In response, manufacturers appear to be rebuilding buffers: inventories of both inputs and finished goods increased alongside a rise in purchasing volumes, suggesting firms are securing supply and limiting exposure to potential disruption," said Pranjul Bhandari, chief India economist at HSBC.

Growth in new orders was the second-weakest in more than four years, with panel members citing increasingly challenging market conditions and reduced client interest in key items as the major reasons, the survey said. In terms of sales too, the pace of growth was among the softest since mid-2022.

"Consumer goods was a particular area of weakness in July, posting notably softer increases in new orders and output. Intermediate and capital goods makers registered stronger rates of expansion for both measures (new orders and output)," the survey said. Purchases of additional inputs also retreated to a 31-month low, the survey showed.

Job creation across India's manufacturing industry weakened for the third straight month in July. "The rate of increase in employment was the slowest in the current 29-month period of uninterrupted growth," the survey noted.

However, cost pressures receded to their weakest in five months, though companies continued to report higher transportation costs in particular. Meanwhile, there was a moderate increase in selling prices that was broadly similar to June, the survey said.

"Meanwhile, output and new export orders strengthened, pointing to resilient demand, particularly from overseas markets. Price pressures also shifted: input cost inflation moderated, but output charge inflation accelerated, indicating firms are once again passing through price increases to protect margins," Bhandari added.

Supply chains improved further in July, with input delivery times shortening at one of the fastest rates on record. This allowed manufacturers to build up their input inventories at a quicker pace than in June. Finished goods inventories also increased, recording their strongest expansion in more than 11 years after declining in June. Capacity pressures remained limited, with only a small rise in pending orders.