Manufacturing PMI at 4-year low in March as West Asia war hits demand

India’s manufacturing activity slowed in March, with the HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index falling to 53.9 from 56.9 in February, its lowest level since June 2022, according to data released by S&P Global on Wednesday.

The reading remained above the 50 mark that separates expansion from contraction, but slipped below the long-run average of 54.2. S&P Global said softer growth in new orders and output reflected cost pressures, fierce competition, heightened market uncertainty and the war in West Asia.

Pranjul Bhandari, chief India economist at HSBC, said, "India’s manufacturing PMI eased to 53.9 in March from 56.9 in February, marking its lowest level since June 2022. Disruptions linked to the conflict in the Middle East are reverberating through the global economy and weighing on Indian manufacturers. Output and new orders slowed noticeably, signalling softer demand and greater uncertainty. Meanwhile, input costs rose sharply across a broad range of items, including aluminium, chemicals and fuels. For now, firms appear to be absorbing much of the increase, keeping output prices relatively contained."

What slowed manufacturing activity?

Firms cited challenging market conditions, elevated costs and disruptions linked to the conflict in the West Asia as factors weighing on growth.

At the same time, input prices rose at the sharpest rate since August 2022, driven by higher prices for items such as aluminium, chemicals, fuel, jute, leather, fabric, oil, rubber and steel.

Cost pressures rise

Despite the sharp increase in input costs, manufacturers raised output charges at the slowest pace in two years as firms sought to retain customers and attract new clients. S&P Global said companies mostly absorbed the increase in expenses instead of fully passing them on.

Jobs, exports offer support

The survey showed that Indian manufacturers continued to buy additional inputs and build inventories, partly to ensure smooth operations and avoid supply disruptions. Pre-production inventories rose again in March, although the pace of accumulation eased to a 40-month low.

Export demand, however, remained a relative bright spot. Manufacturers recorded the strongest expansion in external sales since last September, with gains reported from clients in Australia, Brazil, Canada, mainland China, Europe, Japan, the West Asia, Turkiye and Vietnam. Employment also rose at the fastest pace in seven months.

Backlogs decline for first time in nearly 18 months

Outstanding business volumes fell for the first time in close to a year and a half, helped by additional recruitment and a softer increase in new orders. Finished goods inventories, meanwhile, continued to decline in March, though the pace of depletion was marginal.