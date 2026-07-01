Manufacturing PMI falls to 3-month low in June amid int'l demand slowdown

India's private sector manufacturing activity expanded at its slowest pace in three months in June as growth in international sales, purchasing activity, employment and output moderated, according to a private survey released on Wednesday.

HSBC's India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), compiled by S&P Global, fell to 54.2 in June from 55 in May.

The latest reading — a weighted average of new orders, output, employment, suppliers' delivery times and stocks of purchases — was also lower than the flash estimate of 54.5 released last month.

The index remained above the 50 mark, which separates expansion from contraction, extending the manufacturing sector's growth streak to 56 consecutive months.

"With the exception of March, rates of increase in both output and new orders were the weakest seen in four years. Several firms reported an improvement in demand conditions, but others noted subdued client appetite for their products and fierce market competition," the survey said.

Growth in international demand slowed to its weakest level in 39 months as sales to European markets softened, the survey added.

Input cost pressures eased further in June, with manufacturers recording the slowest rise in costs since February. However, respondents continued to report higher prices for chemicals, electronic items, gas, metals, petroleum products, plastics, rubber and wood.

"The moderation suggests demand has cooled slightly after the earlier surge linked to the Middle East conflict. Growth slowed across output, new orders, export orders and employment, with international sales recording their weakest increase since March 2023," said Pranjul Bhandari, chief India economist at HSBC.