India may overtake China in share of global GDP in PPP terms by 2060

The report titled ‘Global Justice Report: A Plan for Equality & Prosperity Within Planetary Boundaries’ estimates that China currently accounts for about one-fifth of world gross domestic product (GDP) in PPP terms. However, its share may decline through the second half of the century as demographic trends reduce its proportion of the global population. India’s share, by contrast, may continue to rise, allowing it to surpass China around the middle of the century under the modelled scenario.

“China’s population share is falling very fast, from 23 per cent of the world population in 1945 to about 17 per cent in 2025 and less than 8 per cent in 2100. As a consequence, the share of China in world GDP is projected to stabilise and decline in the second half of the 21st Century, and to be overtaken by India around 2060,” the report noted.

India’s share in world GDP is currently about 8 per cent in PPP terms (4 per cent in market exchange rate) and is scheduled to increase to 16 per cent by 2100, according to the benchmark projections by World Inequality Lab--the same level as the country’s population share.

In contrast, China’s share in world GDP is currently about 20 per cent in PPP terms and 17 per cent in market exchange rate. “It is scheduled to decline to 7 per cent by 2100 according to our benchmark projections,” the report said.

The shift would mark a broader transition towards a more multipolar global economy, said the report. Unlike earlier periods dominated by a single economic power, neither China nor any other country is expected to command the share of global output once enjoyed by Europe in the early twentieth century or by the United States after World War II, it argued.

The findings were part of the report’s ‘Sustainable Convergence Scenario,’ which modelled a pathway under which countries gradually narrow income gaps while remaining within climate limits. Under the framework, poorer regions such as South and South-East Asia will continue to grow faster than advanced economies over the long term.

The report also compared the development trajectories of India and China in recent decades. While both economies expanded rapidly following market-oriented reforms, India recorded higher levels of inequality alongside lower productivity growth than China.

“It is also striking that India has much more inequality than China but much lower productivity growth, which can, however, also be explained by larger and better-targeted human capital expenditure in China,” said the report.

The study estimated that improvements in education and health could account for between 50 per cent and 70 per cent of productivity convergence in South and South-East Asia and sub-Saharan Africa.

The report called for a significant expansion in social-sector spending globally. Under the modelled scenario, the share of labour devoted to education and health care should rise from 11 per cent currently to 43 per cent by 2100, while expenditure on the two sectors should increase from about 13 per cent of world GDP to 38 per cent.

For south and South-East Asia, the scenario assumes annual per-capita income growth of around 3-4 per cent during the convergence process, enabling the region to narrow the gap with advanced economies over the course of the century.

The report describes these outcomes as part of a proposed framework for achieving global income convergence and environmental sustainability rather than as forecasts of future economic performance.

Under the report’s benchmark scenario, poorer regions will continue to grow faster than advanced economies for much of the century, gradually narrowing global income gaps. The authors argued that convergence is driven by a combination of technology diffusion, higher investment in education and health care, and redistribution mechanisms that allow lower-income countries to sustain productivity growth without breaching climate limits.