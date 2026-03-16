India's merchandise trade deficit widens to $27.1 billion in February

India’s merchandise trade deficit widened to $27.1 billion in February as compared to $14.4 billion last year, as imports grew at a faster pace compared to exports, data released by the commerce department showed.

However, on a sequential basis, the deficit narrowed from $34.7 billion in January.

Inbound shipments into the country continued to remain elevated as gold and silver imports saw 3.2 and 3.8 times growth in February compared to last year, according to the data released on Monday. Merchandise imports grew 24.1 per cent year-on-year in February to $63.71 billion, while exports witnessed a 0.8 per cent contraction to $36.61 billion.

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said that the year has been a challenging one but despite that goods and services exports stood at $790.86 billion in April–February, up 5.8 per cent year-on-year. In the case of goods, exports grew 1.8 per cent year-on-year to $402.9 billion.

Going ahead, March will be a challenging month due to the logistics bottleneck being faced by trade. As a result, exports will also get impacted due to the situation in West Asia. The West Asia crisis, particularly affecting movement via the crucial Strait of Hormuz, has been adversely affecting trade and increasing logistics costs.

The government is also considering support and relief measures for exports — hopefully this week, Agrawal said, adding that the shipping ministry and revenue departments have already come up with relief measures for exporters and importers.

A senior government official told Business Standard that apart from maintaining continuity in trade, the government is also closely analysing the ‘cascading impact’ of the disruption from the crisis in West Asia related to trade and supply chains, especially in the case of critical and essential goods.

An inter-ministerial group set up earlier this month has been meeting daily to understand the day-to-day challenges related to warehousing, port congestion, among other issues being faced by exporters and importers, and is also coming up with necessary interventions.

“There will be some impact on exports, but overall (cumulative) exports are expected to be around $860 billion. We expect to remain in the positive territory (merchandise exports) vis-à-vis last year,” Agrawal said, adding that the losses suffered in this part of the world are made up by exporting more to other regions.

Services exports grew by a fourth to $39.53 billion in February. Services imports grew 13 per cent to $16.38 billion, resulting in a surplus of $23.2 billion. Services trade data for February, however, is an “estimate”, which will be revised based on the Reserve Bank of India’s subsequent release.

Data further showed that gold imports grew 218.5 per cent to $7.44 billion, while silver imports rose 285.2 per cent to $4.71 billion in February. Apart from gold and silver, electronics imports also grew by a third to $10 billion in February.

Commerce department special secretary Suchindra Misra said that gold imports recorded a 20 per cent growth in value terms during April–January, primarily driven by a 30.5 per cent increase in unit prices, despite an 8 per cent decline in quantity imported, indicating that the rise in import value is largely attributable to the higher price effect.

According to commerce department analysis, silver import value, which increased by 128.5 per cent during April–January, is driven by both a 61.7 per cent increase in unit price and a 41 per cent rise in quantity imported, reflecting the combined impact of higher prices and larger volumes.

Non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports, an indication of exports’ health, contracted 6.6 per cent to $30.5 billion in February. Among the key sectors, engineering goods (12.9 per cent), electronic goods (10.4 per cent), drugs and pharmaceuticals (3.4 per cent), organic and inorganic chemicals (6.8 per cent).

SC Ralhan, president, Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), said that the escalating conflict in West Asia, involving the United States, Israel and Iran, has heightened global trade uncertainty. Disruptions in key maritime routes, including the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea, have forced vessels to reroute, increasing freight costs, insurance premiums and transit times, thereby adding pressure on exporters.

“Close monitoring of geopolitical developments, maintaining smooth logistics connectivity and providing timely policy support will be essential to sustain export momentum,” Ralhan said.