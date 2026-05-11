India must formalise, measure creative economy to spur growth: Saurabh Garg

India's creative economy, now integral to the services sector, demands dedicated measurement and formalisation to fuel future growth, asserted Saurabh Garg, Secretary, Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (Mospi), on Monday. Garg stressed that digital and creative segments are among the fastest-growing, no longer peripheral but central to economic expansion, on a par with agriculture and manufacturing.

Speaking at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Annual Business Summit, Garg pointed to the statistics ministry’s efforts to formulate an Index of Services Production to capture this vital segment, exemplifying heightened priority.

"We need to measure what we treasure," Garg said, tying this to a 2025 expert group on the knowledge economy, where creative elements such as intellectual property products — research, development, exploration, software, and literary, artistic and entertainment originals — play key roles.

In terms of intangible growth, India has grown at the fastest pace of 6.6 per cent among major economies, Garg said, quoting the World Intellectual Property Organisation.

India's global innovation ranking has surged from 81st in 2015 to 38th in 2025, yet IP filings lag the scale: 40,000 patents, 1.7 lakh copyrights (85 per cent literary and artistic), 22 lakh trademarks, 1.4 lakh designs, and 700 geographical indications.

"So I think given the scale of our economy, the numbers that we are talking about are much lower than what it should be partly because maybe the formalisation of the creative side also has to be a much greater focus,” Garg noted.

Formalisation gaps persist, especially in the informal sector's 8 crore enterprises, where creative arts and entertainment rank fifth by numbers (5 per cent workers) but yield low gross value added — ₹1 lakh annually per household versus ₹2 lakh for Ayurvedic and Unani medicines, with sculptors, painters and jewellers at ₹1-2 lakh. "In the informal sector, there are a large number of people in the creative sector which are already there but I suppose we need to do a lot more work," Garg noted, contrasting it with bidi-making's 14 per cent worker share.

Additionally, Garg highlighted the vast informal creative workforce — artists, artisans, and traditional talents at the "bottom of the pyramid" — as a key area needing urgent investment for formalisation to enable scaling and integration into the IP regime.

He stressed that this requires not just finance but also strengthened legal frameworks to build on India's rich creative base.

Technology-creativity convergence offers inclusivity for urban and rural, formal and informal, youth and artisans alike, he noted. He also pointed to certain government measures, including 2025's National Industrial Classification updates coding influencers, video games and blockchain; the Services Index and knowledge group; the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies; and the 2026-27 Budget nod for the orange economy — all to boost creative drivers for Viksit Bharat 2047.