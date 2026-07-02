India must revisit stance on ecom moratorium at WTO after MC14: Report

India should revisit its position on the World Trade Organization’s (WTO’s) moratorium on ecommerce and take a more proactive role in shaping global digital trade rules, according to a study by the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER). The gains from growing digital exports now outweigh concerns over potential tariff revenue losses for India, the report added.

The ecommerce recommendation comes three months after WTO members failed to renew the 27-year-old moratorium at the 14th Ministerial Conference (MC14) in Yaoundé, Cameroon, causing it to lapse for the first time since its introduction in 1998 — at the time, India did not oppose extending the moratorium.

Further, in a shift from its earlier stance, India supported an extension of the moratorium until 2030, subject to it being aligned with discussions on non-violation complaints under the WTO’s agreement on trade-related aspects of intellectual property rights (TRIPS). However, the negotiations on the moratorium eventually collapsed as WTO members could not sort out differences over the duration of the extension and unrelated issues, particularly agriculture.

“India’s position on the WTO ecommerce moratorium may require reassessment in light of structural changes in global trade and India’s own evolving trade profile. While the moratorium reduces tariff policy flexibility at the multilateral level, the practical policy space available to India may narrow over time as the country negotiates a growing number of FTAs (free trade agreements) incorporating digital trade provisions and lower tariff commitments,” the think tank said in its policy brief titled ‘WTO & E-commerce Moratorium: India’s Options Post MC14’.

The report said in the backdrop of India liberalising and its key markets like the United States (US) becoming protectionist, it becomes more important for it to secure them through the moratorium. “In this context, India could also evaluate the costs and benefits of joining the ECA (ecommerce agreement) that is likely to become the main forum for the development of rules on digital trade, but more industry interactions and stakeholders’ consultations are needed to firm up India’s position,” it added.

The lapse of the multilateral moratorium has increased the risk of fragmentation in global digital trade. Following the failure at MC14, groups of WTO members, including the US, the UK, Japan, and Singapore, announced interim arrangements under which they would continue not to levy duties on electronic transmissions among themselves.

India was the world’s fourth-largest exporter of digitally-delivered services (DDS) in 2025, with exports estimated at $328 billion, and has maintained a consistent trade surplus in the segment since 2005.

“As India's digital economy expands and its DDS exports become increasingly competitive, securing the gains from predictable and frictionless digital trade flows has become a key policy objective,” the report said.

According to Icrier, India should support Brazil’s proposal to establish a permanent Committee on Digital Trade within the WTO to replace the now-defunct Work Programme on Electronic Commerce. Such a forum can provide a multilateral platform to negotiate unresolved issues, including the definition and scope of electronic transmissions, taxation principles, artificial intelligence, and other emerging digital technologies.

India should evaluate the costs and benefits of joining the plurilateral WTO ECA, which is likely to become the main forum for the development of rules on digital trade and is expected to come into force by mid-2027 — once enough members ratify it. “But more industry interactions and stakeholders’ consultations are needed to firm up India’s position,” the report said.

The report also argued that customs duties are no longer the most effective way to tax digital trade. Domestic taxation mechanisms such as the goods and services tax (GST), along with ongoing discussions on digital taxation at the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), are better alternatives than border tariffs for digitally delivered services.

The report further said that the uncertainty following the lapse of the moratorium presents an opportunity for India to help shape a rules-based, development-oriented framework for digital trade while keeping the interests of developing economies at the centre of future WTO negotiations.