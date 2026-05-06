India needs energy storage policy to manage supply shocks: S&P Global

India requires a comprehensive energy storage policy to steer through supply shocks such as those witnessed during the ongoing West Asia conflict, given the country’s high reliance on imports, S&P Global said on Wednesday.

The country requires supportive policies across battery energy and product-level storage for key industrial end-users, it said. S&P analysis showed that India currently has less than 2 gigawatt (GW) of battery storage and reserves equivalent to around 22 days for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), 60 days for aviation turbine fuel (ATF), 74 days for crude oil, and no strategic reserves for natural gas.

The West Asia conflict has highlighted India’s reliance on the region due to proximity, infrastructure compatibility and contractual legacy. Alternative sources could mitigate shocks but rarely replace the economic and logistical efficiency of Gulf supplies in real time, S&P said.

India’s import dependency for meeting domestic demand is as high as 90 per cent for crude oil, 50 per cent for natural gas and 60 per cent for LPG. Of the total imports, India sources around 40 per cent of crude oil from West Asia, while LNG and LPG reliance from the region stands at roughly 60 per cent and 90 per cent, respectively.

“There is no like-for-like substitute for crude oil supplies from West Asia. India receives crude oil supplies in seven days from West Asia, whereas crude bought from West Africa arrives in 25 days,” said Pulkit Agarwal, head of India content at S&P Global Energy.

Building energy reserves for temporary shock absorption is critical to mitigating physical risk, as it gives the energy system more room to manoeuvre, the report said. “Energy resilience will rely on improving flexibility in contracts, refining configurations, expanding shipping access and enhancing demand response.”

Economic headwinds

The ongoing West Asia conflict has emerged as a significant test of India’s macroeconomic resilience, forcing a recalibration of the nation’s risk management from short-term buffering to long-term structural changes, S&P said.

The agency downgraded its projection for the Indian economy by 50 basis points for FY27 to 6.6 per cent from its March estimate of 7.1 per cent, citing disruptions in energy flows, prices, trade and investments.

The report highlighted that the Middle East is a critical artery for India, accounting for 45-50 per cent of its crude oil imports and 65 per cent of its LNG imports. Consequently, the conflict has triggered an energy shock, driving up freight costs by around 75 per cent month-on-month in March 2026 and creating input-cost pressures across manufacturing, construction and services.

Average inflation is projected to rise to 5.1 per cent in FY27 from 2 per cent in the previous year, as elevated energy prices feed into retail costs. Dharmakirti Joshi, chief economist, Crisil, argued that food inflation is expected to remain close to 5 per cent or even higher due to external pressures along with a low base effect.

At the same time, capital expenditure remains a key growth support, suggesting the government will need to preserve investment while managing subsidies, with the debt trajectory also becoming less favourable if energy shocks persist.

Joshi further highlighted that pressure on the fiscal deficit would increase, with the impact on the deficit likely to be larger than that on gross domestic product (GDP), potentially pushing the Centre’s debt-to-GDP ratio to 57.5 per cent in FY27 from 56.1 per cent in FY26.

“Weaker exports and a short-term impact on remittance flows from the Middle East will widen the current account deficit,” the report added.

The report also pointed to three policy priorities that will shape India’s path towards Viksit Bharat 2047: Energy security, food security and deeper economic reforms.