India needs to reinvent responses for strategic leverage: Finance Ministry

The finance ministry on Wednesday said India has to reinvent itself and reimagine its responses to global imperatives if it is to achieve strategic leverage.

"As external conditions evolve, the continued interplay of domestic reforms, prudent macroeconomic management and swift policy responses, backed by consistent on-ground implementation, will remain important in shaping India's economic trajectory," the Monthly Economic Report released by the finance ministry said.

The statement came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed the need to reform processes, improve work culture and strengthen institutional efficiency, emphasising that reforms are not merely a fashionable term but a continuous necessity for effective governance.

"The Prime Minister underlined that energy security is closely linked with national security, economic stability and citizens' welfare. The Prime Minister said India must achieve self-reliance in the energy sector through innovation, diversification and accelerated capacity creation," a government statement said after Modi chaired a high-level meeting with secretaries to the Government of India on Tuesday.

The report said that despite heightened global uncertainties, India's economic outlook remains underpinned by resilient domestic fundamentals, continued policy support and strengthening structural drivers of growth.

"However, upside risks to inflation, the fiscal deficit and the current account deficit, and downside risks to growth remain in the wake of the persistent stand-off in the Gulf region," it added.

The finance ministry said global developments related to artificial intelligence (AI) and the weaponisation of supply chains are reminders of the distance India still needs to travel to achieve long-term resilience and strategic leverage.

"Swifter policy responses and their implementation are vital to encourage foreign and domestic investment in the Indian economy. Recent years have been a time for hunkering down and battening down the hatches. The coming years will be no exception," it cautioned.

The report said that while risks are more balanced than in the April World Economic Outlook report of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), they remain tilted to the downside, with renewed conflict in the Middle East, trade fragmentation, a correction in technology-driven expectations and limited policy buffers posing key risks to global growth.

The report attributed the sustained growth momentum of the Indian economy to structural reforms over the past decade and infrastructure investments, although some high-frequency indicators, such as growth in e-way bill generation, softened in June.

"Looking ahead, resilient domestic demand is expected to continue supporting economic activity, although renewed geopolitical tensions and commodity price volatility remain key risks to the outlook," it added.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has forecast economic growth of 6.6 per cent for FY27, while flagging downside risks.

The finance ministry said that while global crude oil price fluctuations arising from geopolitical developments and potential El Niño weather patterns are being closely monitored, the domestic inflation outlook remains cautious and structurally well supported, anchored by active measures to support price stability, robust agricultural commodity procurement and targeted contingency plans.

"Nevertheless, the recent resurgence in global crude oil prices, if sustained, could re-emerge as a source of pressure on financing both the fiscal deficit and the current account deficit," it added.