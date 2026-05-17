India-Netherlands announce 17 outcomes, focus on semiconductors

India and the Netherlands announced 17 outcomes at the end of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to that country, which concluded on Sunday afternoon. Commitments included deepening bilateral cooperation in semiconductors, critical minerals, renewable energy and green transition, defence co-production, mobility, horticulture, and dairying.The Netherlands is one of India's largest trade destinations in Europe, with bilateral trade worth $27.8 billion in 2024-25. It is India's fourth-largest investor, with cumulative foreign direct investment (FDI) of $55.6 billion.As the joint statement issued at the end of the PM’s two-day visit to The Hague stated, the Netherlands, with its world-class logistics network, serves as a strategic gateway to Europe for Indian exporters, including via the Port of Rotterdam. India offers a vast and dynamic market for Dutch companies and has a vast and skilled talent pool, it said.The signing of an agreement between Tata Electronics and ASML to support the semiconductor fab in Dholera, Gujarat, was a highlight. Modi and his Dutch counterpart, Rob Jetten, welcomed Tata Electronics and ASML partnering for India’s first front-end semiconductor fab in Gujarat. ASML is one of the leading suppliers of high-precision lithography equipment, a critical requirement in the manufacturing of semiconductor chips.The Netherlands was the second leg of the PM’s overseas tour, and he landed in Gothenburg, Sweden’s manufacturing hub, on Sunday evening, where he will hold talks with his Swedish counterpart Ulf Kristersson and address the European Round Table for Industry.The agreements included India and the Netherlands elevating their relationship to a “strategic partnership”. The two sides adopted a strategic partnership roadmap to foster closer ties through regular and structured cooperation in all areas, including political, trade and investment, defence and security cooperation, critical and emerging technologies, and energy transition, among others.Modi and Jetten welcomed the establishment of a Joint Trade and Investment Committee and the Fast Track Mechanism, which will work to expand bilateral trade and investment leveraging the India-European free trade agreement. The two leaders discussed the Russia-Ukraine war, the conflict in West Asia, and its implications for disruptions to global energy supplies and trade networks. They called for freedom of navigation and the global flow of commerce through the Strait of Hormuz. The two leaders also called for a free, open, and peaceful Indo-Pacific, based on respect for international law, sovereignty and territorial integrity, freedom of navigation, and “absence of coercion and conflicts”.In the emerging technology area, the two sides welcomed the initiative to connect the Dutch Semicon Competence Centre to the Indian Semiconductor Mission (ISM) for the Indo-Dutch Semicon Online School. An agreement was signed between Eindhoven University of Technology and the University of Twente and six leading Indian technical institutes, including Bengaluru’s Indian Institute of Science and the Indian Institutes of Technology in Delhi, Gandhinagar, Mumbai, and Chennai, for a brain bridge in semiconductors and related technologies, with industry partnership from NXP, ASML, Tata, and CG Semi.In the renewable energy sector, the leaders launched the India-Netherlands roadmap on the development of green hydrogen. The Netherlands will collaborate with NITI Aayog on capacity building in green transition and energy security, while the University of Groningen (RUG) and 19 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) will have academic cooperation. An agreement on strategic partnership on water, including Dutch expertise for the Kalpasar Project in Gujarat, was inked. The two leaders underscored the significance of cooperation in water, agriculture, and health (WAH), a statement said.India will receive Dutch expertise in the development of a strategic “green and digital sea corridor”, medical devices, setting up centres of excellence in agri-related sectors in India, an Indo-Dutch centre of excellence on dairy training at the Centre of Excellence for Animal Husbandry (CEAH), Bengaluru, and a centre of excellence for flowers in West Tripura. The two PMs also participated in a ceremony where the University of Leiden returned the Chola-era copper plates to the Indian authorities.The two countries decided to work towards a defence industrial roadmap to promote cooperation between defence industry and research centres. The Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) and the Netherlands Industries for Defence and Security (NIDV) plan structured joint tri-services interaction and will explore avenues for technology collaboration on platforms and equipment. The two PMs addressed top Dutch industry leaders at the CEOs’ round table, with 16 top CEOs from the Netherlands attending.At a briefing by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in The Hague after the talks concluded, journalists from Dutch media outlets sought a response on Prime Minister Jetten’s reported remarks that the Netherlands and the European Union are worried about press freedom and minority rights, among them the Muslim community and smaller communities, and whether these issues came up during the discussions between the two PMs. Sibi George, Secretary (West) in the MEA, said he had not seen the Dutch PM’s statement. He said questions on these issues stem from a lack of understanding on the part of the person asking the question.The MEA official said India is a land of diversity where four religions originated — Hinduism, Buddhism, Jainism, and Sikhism. He said Jews have lived in India for 2,500 years and never faced any persecution. He said Christianity came to India immediately after the resurrection of Jesus Christ, much before it reached Europe, and continues to flourish with more than 30 million Christians in India. Islam came to India during the time of Prophet Muhammad himself and flourished in India, he said, adding that this is “the beauty of India”.George said India has a democratically elected government and is a country where peaceful transition of power happens, and there are 900 million smartphones in India, a symbol of freedom of expression, which makes India a very noisy democracy and “we are proud of that”. “We are a sixth of the total population of the world but not a sixth of the problems of the world. This is the beauty of India, which makes us proud. So, every minority thrives. When we became independent, the minority population in India was 11 per cent. Now it is more than 20 per cent. Name a country where the population of minorities has gone up, you won't find it other than India. This is the beauty of India,” he said.On Saturday, the PM addressed the Indian diaspora, including several whose ancestors had travelled to Suriname as indentured labourers and who had then migrated to the Netherlands, as it was a Dutch colony until 1975. He said the Indian government has extended the eligibility for the OCI Card for the Surinamese Hindustani community from the fourth generation to the sixth generation.