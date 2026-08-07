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Home / Economy / News / India not in favour of separate BRICS currency: Commerce Min Goyal

India not in favour of separate BRICS currency: Commerce Min Goyal

India opposes any proposal for a BRICS currency, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said, as member states discuss boosting trade, investment and MSME financing

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Goyal also said that the ministers discussed ways to promote balanced trade and investments among member countries | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 9:34 PM IST

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India is not in favour of a BRICS currency and does not support the introduction of any such scheme, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday.

BRICS group comprises 11 major emerging markets and developing countries of the world -- Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and United Arab Emirates (UAE).

It serves as a platform for consultation and cooperation on contemporary issues having global as well as regional significance, and issues of global political and economic governance.

"Bharat BRICS currency ke paksh mein nahin hai. Hum samarthan nai dete ki aisi koi BRICS currency jaisi nai yojna lai jaye. Bharat ka uske upar virodh hai (India is not in favour of a BRICS currency. We do not support the introduction of any such BRICS currency scheme; India opposes it)," he told reporters after conclusion of the two-day meeting of BRICS trade and industry ministers in Jaipur.

 

These remarks are important as in 2024, US President Donald Trump warned BRICS countries against any move to replace the US dollar.

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Over the past few years a few of its member countries, in particular Russia and China, are seeking an alternative to the US dollar or create own BRICS currency.

Goyal also said that the ministers discussed ways to promote balanced trade and investments among member countries.

He added that access to easy and adequate financing to MSMEs was also deliberated upon.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Piyush Goyal BRICS Currency

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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 9:34 PM IST