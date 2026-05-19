Tuesday, May 19, 2026 | 06:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India notifies standards for petrol blends with up to 30% ethanol

India notifies standards for petrol blends with up to 30% ethanol

The move is part of the government's preparedness for the next phase of its ethanol-blending programme beyond E20, after advancing the deadline for 20% ethanol blending in petrol from 2030 to 2025-26

Ethanol Blending, Petrol, Petroleum

Representative image from file.

Akshita Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 19 2026 | 6:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Union government has notified new fuel standards for petrol blended with up to 30 per cent ethanol, the next step in the government’s push towards higher ethanol use in transport fuels as it looks to cut crude oil imports and expand its domestic biofuels ecosystem.
 
The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) notified specifications for E22, E25, E27 and E30 fuel blends, according to a Gazette notification published last week. The standards cover “admixture of anhydrous ethanol and motor gasoline for usage in the positive ignition engine-powered vehicles”.
 
The BIS notification, however, only lays down the technical specifications required for such blends to be introduced in the market; it does not mandate immediate nationwide sale of E30 fuel.
 
 
The move towards higher blends comes as the government readies for the next phase of its ethanol-blending programme beyond E20, after advancing the deadline for 20 per cent ethanol blending in petrol from 2030 to 2025-26.
 
In recent months, the Centre has also begun evaluating the feasibility of higher blends such as E85, even as it assesses whether India’s fuel retail and automobile ecosystem is ready for a wider transition. 

Also Read

d-c-dubai-uae

UAE landlords can now check tenants' credit scores before home rentals

sugar mill, ethanol, sugar

West Asia crisis: Global experts to brainstorm status of sugar industry

AADHAR, IDENTITY PROOF, ID PROOF

Aadhaar free online update extended until June: How to conduct process

pandemic frontline workers

World is more vulnerable to pandemics despite Covid-19 lessons, warns WHO

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank revises Regalia Gold lounge access, rewards rules: Details

 
Industry executives had earlier told Business Standard that scaling up higher ethanol blends would require oil marketing companies to invest in dedicated storage tanks, separate dispensing infrastructure and supply-chain adjustments at fuel stations.
 
Automobile manufacturers, meanwhile, are developing flex-fuel vehicles that can operate on multiple ethanol blends, with several companies already testing or showcasing compatible models in the domestic market.
 
The government has maintained that higher ethanol use could help reduce crude oil imports, support domestic agriculture through increased feedstock demand and aid emission reduction efforts in the transport sector.
 
Experts, however, have cautioned that moving beyond E20 would require alignment between fuel availability, vehicle compatibility standards and distribution infrastructure, particularly across regions with varying climatic and operating conditions.

More From This Section

Crude Oil, oil imports, Oil tankers

India's oil trade deficit set to balloon to new high in FY27: Crisilpremium

Aviation turbine fuel, ATF tax, Aviation sector

India's two largest aviation hubs cut ATF tax. How much can airlines gain?

fuel, petrol, diesel

OMCs raise petrol, diesel price by 90 paise per litre, 2nd hike in a week

edible oil prices India March 2026, Brent crude surge impact, Strait of Hormuz tension, sunflower soybean palm oil landed price, India vegetable oil imports 2025, Malaysia Indonesia palm oil supply, Russia Ukraine sunflower oil route, bio-diesel crud

Edible oil imports rise 3% in FY26 on Nepal duty-free surge: Industry body

Petrol, diesel, petrol pump

Petrol, diesel prices raised by 90 paise in second rate hike in a week

Topics : ethanol Clean fuel Ethanol blending BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 19 2026 | 5:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LiveStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayVodafone Idea ShareQ4 Results TodayTrump Iran WarningITC Q4 Preview 2026IMD Heatwave AlertPetrol Diesel Price HikeIPL 2026 Points Table