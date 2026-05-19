India notifies standards for petrol blends with up to 30% ethanol

The Union government has notified new fuel standards for petrol blended with up to 30 per cent ethanol, the next step in the government’s push towards higher ethanol use in transport fuels as it looks to cut crude oil imports and expand its domestic biofuels ecosystem.

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) notified specifications for E22, E25, E27 and E30 fuel blends, according to a Gazette notification published last week. The standards cover “admixture of anhydrous ethanol and motor gasoline for usage in the positive ignition engine-powered vehicles”.

The BIS notification, however, only lays down the technical specifications required for such blends to be introduced in the market; it does not mandate immediate nationwide sale of E30 fuel.

The move towards higher blends comes as the government readies for the next phase of its ethanol-blending programme beyond E20, after advancing the deadline for 20 per cent ethanol blending in petrol from 2030 to 2025-26.

Industry executives had earlier told Business Standard that scaling up higher ethanol blends would require oil marketing companies to invest in dedicated storage tanks, separate dispensing infrastructure and supply-chain adjustments at fuel stations.

Automobile manufacturers, meanwhile, are developing flex-fuel vehicles that can operate on multiple ethanol blends, with several companies already testing or showcasing compatible models in the domestic market.

The government has maintained that higher ethanol use could help reduce crude oil imports, support domestic agriculture through increased feedstock demand and aid emission reduction efforts in the transport sector.

Experts, however, have cautioned that moving beyond E20 would require alignment between fuel availability, vehicle compatibility standards and distribution infrastructure, particularly across regions with varying climatic and operating conditions.