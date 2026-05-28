India-Oman CEPA set to unlock new export opportunities from June 1

India’s Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with Oman, which is likely to come into force on Monday, is expected to not only unlock export opportunities worth nearly double India’s current outbound shipments to Oman, but also help Indian goods access the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region while bypassing the conflict-sensitive Strait of Hormuz chokepoint. India’s exports to Oman have remained largely stagnant at around $4 billion since FY23. However, tariff concessions under the CEPA are expected to significantly expand and diversify the export basket, nearly half of which comprises energy products at present. India and Oman launched negotiations for the trade pact in 2023. Both sides signed the CEPA in December, which offers duty-free access to 98 per cent of tariff lines, covering 99 per cent of India’s export value to the Gulf nation.

Under the agreement, Muscat has committed zero-duty access to sectors such as pharmaceuticals, engineering goods, chemicals, gems and jewellery, and textiles, which is likely to help broaden India’s export profile beyond petroleum-linked trade. At the same time, exports worth around $3.64 billion that currently face duties of up to 5 per cent are set to become duty-free under the deal.

Oman’s geographical position also gives the agreement added strategic significance. The country can offer an alternative maritime gateway for Indian shipments to other GCC markets, reducing dependence on the Strait of Hormuz, through which a substantial share of regional trade passes.

India’s exports to GCC countries, which account for 12 per cent of the country’s total outbound shipments, fell by 35 per cent in April amid supply chain disruptions caused by the US-Iran conflict.

Under the agreement, New Delhi has offered duty concessions on nearly 78 per cent of tariff lines, while keeping sensitive domestic industries outside the ambit of tariff liberalisation. Sectors such as rubber, leather, textiles, footwear, petroleum oils and mineral-based products are on the exclusion list.

Key domestic segments, including transport equipment, major chemicals, cereals, spices, coffee and tea, animal-origin products, dairy, oilseeds, edible oils, honey, fruits and vegetables, have also been kept out of the deal.