India on track to hit $1 trillion in exports in FY27: Commerce Secy
Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said India's exports grew 16.6% in April-September, keeping the country on course to achieve its $1 trillion goods and services exports target in 2026-27.
Press Trust of India
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The country's exports recorded a 16.6 per cent increase in April-September this fiscal and India is on track to hit the USD one trillion exports target in 2026-27, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said on Wednesday.
Talking in a session organised by the industry chamber FICCI, the secretary said despite global uncertainties on the trade front, India is doing well.
"We are on track to hit USD 1 trillion exports (of goods and services) this year," Agrawal said.
Last fiscal, India had touched an all-time high of USD 863 billion.
He said that in uncertain times, India has an advantage as a "trusted" trading partner. PTI JD BAL BAL
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First Published: Nov 18 2026 | 5:41 PM IST