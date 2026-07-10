Explained: Why India is expanding its strategic oil reserves after Iran war

India is moving to strengthen its energy security after the Iran war exposed the risks of relying heavily on crude oil imports. State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has approved expanding the country's strategic crude oil reserves by adding 1.75 million tonnes of storage capacity at Mangaluru, Karnataka.

The project will add to India's emergency oil stockpiles, which are meant to protect the country during supply disruptions caused by wars, geopolitical tensions or natural disasters.

The approval comes weeks after tensions in West Asia raised concerns over the Strait of Hormuz , one of the world's most important oil shipping routes, exposing India's dependence on imported crude.

What has ONGC approved?

The board of India's largest oil and gas producer has approved the construction of a new strategic crude oil storage facility with a capacity of 1.75 million tonnes at Mangaluru. The company did not disclose the project's cost or completion timeline.

This is the first time a government-owned oil producer is investing its own funds to build a strategic petroleum reserve. Earlier, state-run oil companies mainly built commercial storage facilities, while strategic reserves were developed by the government.

What are strategic petroleum reserves?

Strategic petroleum reserves (SPRs) are emergency stockpiles of crude oil maintained by governments to protect against supply disruptions caused by wars, geopolitical tensions, natural disasters or other crises.

These reserves help ensure that fuel supplies remain available even if crude oil imports are interrupted, with the stored oil later refined into petrol, diesel and other petroleum products. Unlike commercial oil inventories held by companies for routine operations, SPRs are meant to be used only during emergencies.

In India, these reserves are stored in large underground rock caverns, which offer greater safety and security than above-ground storage facilities. The country's strategic reserves are managed by Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Ltd (ISPRL), a government-owned company.

How is strategic storage different from commercial storage?

Commercial oil storage is maintained by refiners and oil companies for their routine business operations. These stocks are regularly used and replenished as part of normal supply chains.

Strategic reserves, on the other hand, are maintained for emergencies and are generally released only when the government decides they are needed. The two systems serve different purposes but together improve the country's overall energy security.

How much oil can India currently store?

India currently has strategic underground crude oil storage facilities with a total capacity of 5.33 million tonnes at three locations:

Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh

Mangaluru in Karnataka

Padur in Karnataka

The government is also constructing two additional strategic storage sites that will add another 6.5 million tonnes of capacity.

Once the newly approved ONGC project is completed, India's strategic storage capacity will increase further.

Why are larger oil reserves important for India?

India is the world's third-largest energy consumer and imports nearly 88 per cent of its crude oil requirement. A large share of these imports comes from the Persian Gulf, making the country vulnerable to geopolitical tensions in the region.

The West Asia conflict showed how quickly global oil supplies can be disrupted. Any disruption of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz could raise concerns over fuel availability and energy costs.

Expanding strategic reserves allows India to better handle such emergencies by maintaining oil supplies for a longer period if imports are affected.

What is the government's long-term plan?

The government aims to build sufficient reserves of crude oil and gas to meet up to one month of domestic demand during emergencies.

To achieve this, it is encouraging public-private partnerships to reduce the financial burden on the government. It has also asked state-run oil producers and refiners to expand both commercial storage and strategic reserves.

How will the new Mangaluru facility be used?

The new storage facility is expected to complement the operations of Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL), an ONGC subsidiary that operates a 300,000-barrel-per-day refinery in Karnataka.

The refinery could use the nearby caverns to store crude oil before processing it into fuels.

Some of India's existing strategic storage space at Mangaluru has already been leased to international companies. Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), the UAE's largest oil producer, is among the firms that store crude oil in these caverns, helping improve their commercial use while keeping the reserves available for emergencies if needed.