India overtakes US in PPP-based global savings, trails only China: Report

India has overtaken the United States to become the world's second-largest contributor to global savings in purchasing power parity (PPP) terms, according to a new working paper by the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM).

The report, 'The World in Purchasing Power Parity (Trends since 1992)', shows that India's share of global savings rose from 3.3 per cent in 1992 to 10.3 per cent in 2025. This places India ahead of the US, whose share has declined to 9.4 per cent, making India the world's second-largest pool of savings after China. Beijing's share stands at 31.9 per cent.

Savings play a key role in any economy as they provide the funds needed for investment in infrastructure, businesses and industries. A larger share of global savings suggests that a country has a greater capacity to finance economic growth and attract productive investment.

While India's rise is often discussed in terms of GDP rankings, the report states that its growing contribution to global savings is another important indicator of its expanding economic influence. The analysis is based on PPP, which adjusts for differences in price levels across countries and provides a better measure of the actual volume of economic activity.

Three decades of changing economic power

The report traces changes in the global economy from 1992 to 2025 using four indicators: share in world GDP, per-capita income, global savings and global investment.

Country-wise share in world savings in PPP $ It states that while the US, Japan and several European economies have seen their share of global savings decline over the past three decades, Asian economies have expanded rapidly. China's share of global savings has climbed from 8.9 per cent in 1992 to 31.9 per cent in 2025, while India's has more than tripled during the same period.

The report says these trends show a broader shift in global economic activity towards Asia, with countries such as China, India and Indonesia accounting for a growing share of the world's output, investment and savings.

Investment remains slightly higher than savings

Despite becoming one of the world's largest sources of savings, India continues to invest slightly more than it saves. The report estimates India's share of global investment at 10.8 per cent, marginally higher than its 10.3 per cent share in global savings.

According to the report, this explains why India continues to run a structural current account deficit and relies on foreign capital to bridge the gap between domestic savings and investment. In contrast, China saves more than it invests, allowing it to maintain a current account surplus.