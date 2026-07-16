Indian pharma exports to UK may top $980 mn in FY27 on trade deal push

India’s pharmaceutical exports to the United Kingdom (UK) are projected to cross $980 million in FY27 — up 8.66 per cent from the previous year — as the newly operational Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) opens up British markets.

Exports worth $902.96 million were made to the UK in FY26, according to the Pharmaceuticals Exports Promotion Council of India (Pharmexcil). CETA became operational on Wednesday.

India’s drug exports to the UK stood at $152.14 million during the April-May period of FY27, up 4.15 per cent compared to $146.08 million during the corresponding period last year.

Pharmexcil Chairman Namit Joshi said CETA is a landmark development in the countries’ economic relationship, with the UK being India’s largest pharmaceutical export market in Europe and the third-largest globally.

Industry experts said the agreement paves the way for zero tariffs on nearly all pharma products exported from India, improving the competitiveness of the country’s generic medicines in the UK market.

India’s pharmaceutical trade surplus with the UK widened to $767.49 million in FY26. Drug formulations and biologicals are the largest export segment, accounting for 89.54 per cent of India’s pharmaceutical exports to the UK.

Similarly, exports of active pharmaceutical ingredients and bulk drugs reached $72.66 million during the last fiscal year, underlining the UK’s growing reliance on India’s high-quality pharmaceutical manufacturing ecosystem.

Pharmexil said CETA is expected to strengthen supply chains, improve access to affordable medicines, encourage greater foreign direct investment and foster deeper collaboration between Indian and the UK pharma companies in manufacturing, research and innovation.

“With improved regulatory cooperation and a more predictable trade framework under the India-UK FTA, we expect the UK to remain one of the key growth markets for Indian pharmaceuticals,” said Pharmecil Vice-Chairman Bhavin Mehta.