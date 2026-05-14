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Home / Economy / News / India plans to invest over $20 billion in offshore data acquisition: Puri

India plans to invest over $20 billion in offshore data acquisition: Puri

The state-run upstream companies have invested over $0.5 billion in seismic data acquisition in the last eight years

Hardeep Singh Puri, Union petroleum minister

Hardeep Singh Puri, Union petroleum minister

Shubhangi Mathur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 9:11 PM IST

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India intends to invest over $20 billion in offshore data acquisition to boost domestic oil and gas production under the government’s Samudra Manthan programme, said Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG), on Thursday.
 
The government plans heavy investments in seismic data acquisition to find major discoveries in India’s sedimentary basins, said Puri. “Since data is very crucial for the forward journey of the energy sector, massive thrust is now being laid on ‘ROCKS’ in the form of heavy investments,” he said in a post on X.
 
Business Standard had reported that the government is planning to allocate funds for collection of seismic data in unexplored deepwater and ultra-deepwater oil and gas blocks, as the West Asia crisis exposed India’s heavy dependence on energy imports, with the exercise to be led by the upstream regulator Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH).
 
 
Puri said the state-run upstream companies have invested over $0.5 billion in seismic data acquisition in the last eight years despite financial challenges, drilling 6,500 wells. He added that as production from India’s existing natural reservoirs is depleting, more such reservoirs need to be discovered to boost the country’s energy quest and achieve energy self-sufficiency.
 
India’s import dependence for meeting domestic energy requirements continues to rise, driven by increasing energy demand and stagnant domestic production.
 
India’s crude oil production fell for the eleventh consecutive year in 2025-26 (FY26), while natural gas output declined for the second straight year, primarily due to natural decline from oilfields and a lack of major new discoveries. In FY26, India’s import dependence stood at 89 per cent for crude oil and 51 per cent for natural gas, official data showed.
 
Puri said the government has updated regulations around oil and gas exploration in the country to align with globally competitive geographies, which are evoking the interest of major investors. The changes include amendments to the Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Act, an overhaul of petroleum and natural gas (PNG) Rules, and regulatory relaxations such as the release of one million square kilometres of “no-go” areas along with updated revenue-sharing contracts, he said.

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Topics : Hardeep Singh Puri oil and gas energy sector

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First Published: May 14 2026 | 9:11 PM IST

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