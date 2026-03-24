India Flash Composite PMI slips to 56.5 in March amid West Asia conflict

India’s private sector output growth slowed to its weakest pace in nearly three-and-a-half years in March, as disruptions linked to the West Asia conflict weighed on demand and pushed up input costs, according to S&P Global data released on Tuesday.

HSBC’s flash India Composite Purchasing Managers’ Output Index (PMI), compiled by S&P Global, fell to 56.5 in March from 58.9 in February. The latest reading was the lowest since October 2022, though it remained above the 50-mark that separates growth from contraction for the 56th consecutive month.

Manufacturing slowdown leads decline

The moderation was led by manufacturing, where the PMI dropped to a four-and-a-half-year low of 53.8 in March from 56.9 in February — the lowest level since September 2021.

Factory output growth slowed to its weakest pace since August 2021, with firms citing market disruptions, rising costs and uncertainty stemming from the West Asia conflict.

The services sector also saw a softer expansion, with the business activity index easing to 57.2 from 58.1 in February, the lowest since January 2023.

Demand weakens, exports surge

New orders rose at the slowest pace in over three years, reflecting weaker domestic demand.

“Output growth eased across both manufacturing and services as the energy shock unfolds. Softer domestic demand weighed on new orders, which rose at the slowest pace in more than three years, despite a record surge in new export orders,” said Pranjul Bhandari, chief India economist at HSBC.

At the same time, international sales expanded at a record pace, led by services, indicating continued strength in external demand.

Cost pressures intensify

Input costs rose at the fastest pace in nearly four years, driven by higher prices of commodities such as aluminium, chemicals, electronic components, energy, food, iron ore, leather, oil, rubber and steel.

“Cost pressures intensified, but companies are absorbing part of the increase by squeezing margins,” Bhandari said.

While companies passed on some of the higher costs, output price inflation rose at a slower pace than input prices, though it still reached a seven-month high.

Price pressures were more pronounced in the services sector than in manufacturing, both for input costs and output charges.

Hiring improves despite slowdown

Despite softer output growth, employment generation accelerated to the fastest pace since August 2025, supported by positive business expectations and pipelines of new work.

Survey participants cited confidence in future activity, pending orders and demand prospects as reasons for increased hiring.

Flash PMI is an advance estimate based on around 90 per cent of survey responses and is typically released about a week ahead of the final data. The final manufacturing PMI for March will be released on April 2, followed by services and composite readings on April 6.