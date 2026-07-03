India PMI services falls to 57.4 in June as domestic demand softens

India’s services activity expanded at a slower pace in June as domestic demand softened, client interest weakened for some services and hiring was broadly stagnant, according to a survey released on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Services PMI Business Activity Index fell to 57.4 in June from 59.8 in May. A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while one below 50 signals contraction. Although the index remained comfortably above the neutral mark and its long-run average, the latest reading pointed to the weakest upturn in services activity in 17 months.

The moderation in services activity was driven by the slowest expansion in new order intakes in more than two-and-a-half years. Some companies reported support from competitive pricing, higher demand for e-commerce, increased customer bookings and better local tourism. However, several firms said challenging market conditions and reduced client interest weighed on sales.

“India’s services PMI remained in expansionary territory but eased to 57.4 in June, the lowest reading in 17 months,” said Pranjul Bhandari, chief India economist at HSBC. She said the loss of momentum pointed to more challenging market conditions and weaker demand, particularly at home. “Even so, external demand held up well as overseas sales stayed robust and growth reached a three-month high,” she said.

Hiring activity was broadly paused in June as service providers found that existing payroll numbers were sufficient for current requirements. This followed solid job creation in April and May. Outstanding business volumes were broadly stable, with the relevant index only marginally above the 50 mark.

A key area of strength was exports. New export orders rose at the fastest pace in three months, supported by improved demand from clients in Australia, Belgium, Canada, Germany, Malaysia, Nepal, Oman, Qatar, Singapore, the UAE and the US.

Price pressures also eased during the month. Input cost inflation moderated to a five-month low, though companies continued to report higher electricity, food, fuel and transportation costs. Prices charged by services firms rose at the weakest pace since November 2025 and remained below the long-run average. Consumer services recorded the highest inflation among monitored categories for both input costs and output charges, despite weaker increases than in May.

The slowdown was visible across the broader private sector as well. The HSBC India Composite PMI Output Index fell to 57.1 in June from 59.3 in May, indicating the slowest pace of growth since March. Business activity, employment and new orders rose at weaker rates across both manufacturing and services. Job creation slipped to its softest level so far in 2026, while input price and output charge inflation fell to five- and seven-month lows, respectively.

Business confidence also weakened. Services firms continued to expect output growth over the next 12 months, but overall optimism fell to a five-month low and remained below its historical trend. Some firms expected to benefit from equipment purchases, marketing efforts and new client enquiries, while others cited competition, challenging economic conditions and rupee depreciation as risks.