The Department of Posts aims to significantly improve efficiency and become profitable by 2030 on the back of the Rs 2,632-crore funding approved by the Union Cabinet for two schemes, Jyotiraditya Scindia, minister of communications and the Department of Posts and the North East, said on Thursday.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved schemes to modernise and strengthen postal services and infrastructure, including Rs 1,141 crore for modernising postal operations and Rs 1,491 crore for transforming real estate assets belonging to the department.

Highlighting the Department of Posts' financial progress, Scindia said it was targeting revenue growth of 29 per cent in FY27, taking revenue to nearly Rs 20,000 crore. The department recorded revenue of Rs 15,296 crore in FY26, up 16 per cent from Rs 13,218 crore in FY25.

“Our goal is to transform India Post from a cost centre into a profit centre by 2030,” he said. “In the first six months, we have achieved around Rs 8,000 crore in revenue, which is estimated to be 40 per cent of the total business. In the next six months, we expect to gain Rs 12,000 crore to Rs 13,000 crore,” the minister added.

"Our target is based on injection of this capital, new schemes and products that we are bringing, transforming ourselves (Department of Posts) from a cost centre to a profit centre," Scindia said.

Scindia added that the schemes were envisaged to bring about two key transformations. “The first is infrastructure, including our post offices, transportation network and marketing systems. The second is our first-mile, middle-mile and last-mile logistics network,” he said.

He said the department was also looking to modernise its middle-mile logistics operations through advanced sorting mechanisms, RFID codes and technology-based systems to improve the movement of mail and parcels across its network.

He also noted that India Post was collaborating with private-sector players such as Flipkart, Delhivery and Amazon, as well as multiple banks in both the private and public sectors.

Scindia said the department was also working with various ministries to deliver government services, including soil testing in the agriculture sector and the distribution of toolkits under the PM Vishwakarma scheme.