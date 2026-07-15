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India posts $2 bn current account deficit in May as trade gap widens

India recorded a $2 billion current account deficit in May as the merchandise trade gap widened, while the balance of payments registered a deficit of $4.4 billion

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Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2026 | 9:54 PM IST

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India recorded a current account deficit of $2 billion in May 2026 as imports exceeded merchandise exports, according to preliminary balance of payments (BoP) data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday. The current account had recorded a surplus of $0.7 billion in May 2025.
 
In the April-May period of FY27, India's current account surplus stood at $2.8 billion, reversing a deficit of $4.1 billion in the corresponding period of the previous year, mainly due to higher net transfers.
 
In May, the merchandise trade deficit widened to $27.9 billion from $22.6 billion a year ago. Exports rose to $46.1 billion from $38.7 billion, while imports increased to $74 billion from $61.3 billion in the same period last year.
 
 
Net services exports were broadly stable at $15.7 billion, while net transfers, supported by remittances, rose to $13.6 billion from $10.5 billion a year ago.
 
On the capital account, there was a net outflow of $2.4 billion in May compared with net inflows of $3.7 billion a year ago. This was mainly due to foreign portfolio investment (FPI) outflows of $4.7 billion, compared with inflows of $1.3 billion in May last year. Net foreign direct investment (FDI) recorded an outflow of $0.1 billion in the month, compared with an inflow of $0.9 billion in the corresponding month last year.

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External commercial borrowings (ECBs) recorded a modest net inflow of $0.1 billion, compared with inflows of $2.4 billion a year ago. Short-term credit to India registered a net inflow of $3.2 billion.
 
Banking capital showed a net outflow of $1.1 billion, while net non-resident Indian (NRI) deposit inflows stood at $0.6 billion in May, the data showed.
 
Overall, India's balance of payments was in deficit of $4.4 billion in May, compared with a surplus of $4.4 billion in the same month last year. However, the BoP deficit narrowed from $6.6 billion in April. The deficit stood at $11 billion in the first two months of FY27, compared with a surplus of $5 billion in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.
 

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Topics : BALANCE OF PAYMENTS deficit RBI

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First Published: Jul 15 2026 | 9:53 PM IST

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