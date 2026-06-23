India's private sector business activity slows to 3-month low in June

India’s private sector activity fell to a three-month low in June as slower demand growth for Indian goods and services dragged down output levels and employment generation, a private survey said on Tuesday.

HSBC’s flash India Composite Purchasing Managers’ Output Index (PMI), compiled by S&P Global, fell to 57.4, down from a final reading of 59.3 in May. The June print was the lowest since March, when it stood at 57. However, the index remained above 50 — the mark that separates growth from contraction — for the 59th consecutive month.

“The slowdown in growth was widespread across the manufacturing and service sectors, with respective rates of expansion easing to two- and 17-month lows. According to panel members, cost pressures and softening demand conditions curbed the latest upturn in business activity,” S&P Global said in a release.

Flash PMI is an early indication of the final manufacturing, services and composite PMI data for the month, usually released a week before the final PMI readings. It is typically based on around 90 per cent of total PMI survey responses received each month, with all responses incorporated into the final release.

The HSBC Flash India Manufacturing PMI fell to 54.5 in June from a final reading of 55 in May. The Flash India Services PMI Business Activity Index declined to a 17-month low of 57.3 in June from a final reading of 59.8 in May.

“Private sector activity eased a bit in June. Growth of manufacturing output softened a tad as inventory-building lost steam after a few hectic months. New export orders remained resilient and the order-to-inventory ratio ticked up, pointing to resilient manufacturing activity down the line. Input costs across the private sector rose, but at the slowest pace in five months,” said Pranjul Bhandari, Chief India Economist at HSBC.

Growth in new order volumes eased across both manufacturing and services firms, which struggled to secure new business due to competitive pressures, rising fuel prices and shortages of gas, the survey said.

The composite indices are calculated by weighting comparable manufacturing and services indices using official annual value-added data.

“Export trends were mixed in June, as faster growth in the service economy contrasted with the weakest increase at manufacturers since March 2023,” the release said.

At the composite level, international sales expanded at the slowest pace in 21 months.

As business growth slowed, employment generation also weakened across India’s private sector, with hiring activity easing to a six-month low for both manufacturers and service providers.

Private sector companies continued to report month-on-month increases in expenses, which they often associated with higher material costs.

“In particular, panellists cited higher chemical, food, fuel, gas, metal and utility costs. That said, the overall rate of inflation eased for the third successive month to its lowest since January. Cost pressures remained more pronounced in manufacturing than in services,” S&P Global said.