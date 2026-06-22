India pushing for preferential market access in US trade deal: Piyush Goyal

India's ​trade minister Piyush ​Goyal said on ‌Monday that the trade deal with the United States is taking a little longer to sign ‌due to the 50 per cent tariff that was imposed on goods from the country.

India aims to ​gain preferential access through the ‌trade pact with ​the ‌U.S., Goyal said while speaking ‌at a media conclave ‌in New ​Delhi.