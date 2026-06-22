India pushing for preferential market access in US trade deal: Piyush Goyal
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said negotiations on the US trade deal are taking longer than expected due to a 50% tariff on Indian goods, while India continues to seek preferential market access
Reuters NEW DELHI
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India's trade minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday that the trade deal with the United States is taking a little longer to sign due to the 50 per cent tariff that was imposed on goods from the country.
India aims to gain preferential access through the trade pact with the U.S., Goyal said while speaking at a media conclave in New Delhi.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Jun 22 2026 | 1:28 PM IST