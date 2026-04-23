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India, Qatar discuss ways to boost trade, strengthen supply chains

India, Qatar discuss boosting trade and supply chain resilience amid West Asia disruptions, aim to double bilateral trade and advance CEPA talks

India is totally reliant on Qatar and the UAE for over half of its LNG supplies unlike China

The bilateral trade between the countries stood at USD 14 billion in 2024-25 | Representative Picture

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2026 | 11:27 PM IST

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India and Qatar on Thursday held discussions on ways to boost bilateral trade and strengthen supply chain resilience, which has been disrupted due to the West Asia crisis.

The meeting was held between Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Qatari Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Sayed.

"We discussed ways to further enhance our bilateral trade and investment ties while strengthening supply chain resilience. Looking forward to deepening our strategic partnership in the times ahead," Goyal said in a post on social media. Both had virtual interaction.

The bilateral trade between the countries stood at USD 14 billion in 2024-25. Both sides have aimed at doubling it by 2030.

 

They are also looking at negotiating a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

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Goyal recently discussed trade and supply chain related issues with trade ministers of other GCC members also. It included Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Kuwait.

All these countries are members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) with which India is in the process negotiating a free trade agreement.

The US and Israel attack on Iran has led to severe disruptions in the movement of cargo ships in international waters, particularly to the West Asian nations.

The conflict has posed challenges for exporters to ship goods to the Gulf region, with which India had a bilateral trade of USD 178 billion in 2024-25 (USD 56.87 billion exports and USD 121.67 billion imports).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : india qatar agreement trade agreements Qatar

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First Published: Apr 23 2026 | 11:27 PM IST

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