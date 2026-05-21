India raises concerns over UK's steel measures in WTO, says official

India has flagged concerns in a key meeting of the World Trade Organisation in Geneva over the UK's recent steel safeguard measures, an official said.

From July 1, 2026, the UK will limit tariff-free steel imports, reducing the overall quota available under the existing safeguard measures by 60 per cent. Any imports above these levels will then face a 50 per cent tariff.

The measure will apply to imports of steel products that can also be made in the UK.

India, Brazil, Turkiye, Switzerland and Australia have expressed their concerns about the UK's proposed action, a Geneva-based official said.

Japan and Korea, which initiated discussions, have also flagged concerns over the issue.

Earlier, Britain had safeguard measures that also imposed import quotas. The new measures will reduce that quota.

India's exports of iron and steel and their products to the UK stood at USD 893.4 million in 2025-26, accounting for a significant share of the USD 13.4 billion in total merchandise exports to the UK.

The issues were raised during the WTO's Council for Trade In Goods meeting on 20-21 May.

The council oversees the implementation and operation of all agreements related to trade in goods under the World Trade Organisation (WTO) framework. It monitors issues such as tariffs, import rules, subsidies, anti-dumping measures, customs valuation, and quality standards through various specialised committees.

On its part, the United Kingdom stated that the measures are legitimate industrial protection against global overcapacity and security concerns.

The measures are important as, without this, Britain was on track to become the first G7 country not to have primary steelmaking capability.

Britain has added that it intends to engage fully with affected countries.

The issue has become a sticking point in the implementation of the India-UK comprehensive economic and trade agreement (CETA), which was signed on July 24, 2025.