India raises Russian crude oil and US gas imports in May, shows data

For liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), India has sharply ramped up imports from the United States, as supplies remain constrained from its traditional suppliers in West Asia. Crude oil imports increased 10 per cent month-on-month (M-o-M) in May to 4.99 million barrels per day (bpd), with Russia accounting for a significant 38.60 per cent share of the total shipments, showed Kpler data.

India’s imports of Russian crude oil rose to 1.92 million barrels per day (bpd) till May 28, marking an increase of nearly 80 per cent compared to January levels, or before the beginning of the conflict in West Asia. Indian refiners have ramped up Russian oil purchases on the back of US sanction waiver, which allows countries to buy crude oil and petroleum products from Moscow, stranded at sea.

Before the Iran war began, India had scaled back imports of crude oil from Russia due to sanctions slapped by the US and the European Union (EU).

As the conflict in West Asia drags on, Indian refiners have stepped up imports of crude oil from Russian as well as non-traditional suppliers like Brazil and Venezuela to ensure stable energy supplies and safeguard fuel availability. Russia remained India’s largest crude oil supplier in May, followed by the UAE, from where New Delhi imported 542,000 bpd. Imports from Saudi Arabia stood at 381,000 bpd, while Brazil and Venezuela supplied 314,000 bpd and 290,000 bpd, respectively. Crude oil supplies remained constrained from Iraq, which was India’s second-largest oil supplier prior to the conflict.

Imports of LPG—primarily used as cooking gas—increased in May from the previous month, although they fell by more than 50 per cent compared to pre-conflict levels, as traffic through the Strait of Hormuz continues to be chocked. LPG imports increased 11 per cent M-o-M in May to 1.08 million tonnes, largely driven by shipments from the US, which accounted for more than half of the total imports. The US emerged as India’s largest LPG supplier in May, exporting 0.57 million tonnes, followed by Iran and the UAE at 0.14 million tonnes and 0.11 million tonnes, respectively. LPG supplies were limited from traditional suppliers such as the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait.