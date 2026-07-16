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India raises windfall tax on diesel and ATF exports amid oil surge

India has increased windfall taxes on diesel and aviation turbine fuel exports as global oil prices rise following the escalation of the US-Iran conflict

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Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2026 | 12:25 AM IST

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India has raised windfall taxes on exports of diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) as global oil prices surged amid an escalation of the US-Iran conflict, according to a government order.
 
The duty on diesel exports has been raised to ₹15.5 per litre from ₹8.5 per litre, while the duty on aviation turbine fuel has been increased to ₹14.5 per litre from ₹7.5 per litre.
 
The new rates will apply from July 16.
 

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Topics : Diesel exports Aviation News ATF tax

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First Published: Jul 16 2026 | 12:25 AM IST

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