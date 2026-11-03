India ranks 32nd among 34 Asia-Pacific economies in women managers: ILO

The report, titled "Women in business and management: Scaling success", showed that women employees in India earn about 28 per cent less per hour than men, the fourth-widest gender wage gap among the 23 Asia-Pacific economies in the report, after Tonga (about 64 per cent), South Korea (about 41 per cent) and Vanuatu (about 29 per cent). Among managers, however, the gender wage gap in India is close to zero, the report showed.

The figures, based on 2024 data, covered both all management positions and senior and middle management roles, indicating that women’s under-representation extended across managerial levels.

“The gap exists for two major reasons. Firstly, there is greater stereotyping about what women can or cannot do, because of which they may not be considered for managerial positions. Secondly, household responsibilities force women to withdraw from such positions themselves," said Neetha N, professor at the Centre for Women’s Development Studies (CWDS), adding that the stereotyping problem needs strong state intervention, with more representation of women in bureaucratic cadres, especially at the top levels and not just the lower rungs.

At the policy level, better institutions for childcare, care work and infrastructure to reduce household work would be needed to reduce this gap. Even at the corporate level, there should be incentives and policies that enable women to take up these positions.

“The stereotyping problem needs strong state intervention, with more representation of women in bureaucratic cadres, especially at the top levels and not just the lower rungs," said Neetha N, professor at the Centre for Women’s Development Studies (CWDS).

Globally, women earned 78 cents for every dollar earned by men, the report said. Across Asia and the Pacific, women accounted for about one in five managers, compared with a global share of 30.5 per cent.

“Most of this pay gap cannot be explained by labour market factors such as differences in education levels or working hours, but reflects structural barriers, including occupational segregation, undervaluation of women’s work and the impact of care responsibilities on career progression,” the report said.

In India, 23.1 per cent of female tertiary graduates had studied science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), compared with 31.4 per cent of male graduates, according to the report. The figures measured the share of graduates in each gender group who studied STEM, rather than women’s share of all STEM graduates.

The report is based on an ILO survey of 11,957 enterprises in 99 countries, in which 68.5 per cent of respondents said gender equality and diversity initiatives had improved business outcomes, up 11.1 percentage points from 57.4 per cent in 2018.

Initiatives to promote women in management improved business outcomes at 68.5 per cent of the surveyed enterprises, the report said.

Maternity leave and support measures were identified as the most effective initiatives by 74.7 per cent of enterprises, followed by action against violence and harassment (74.1 per cent) and equal-pay measures (70.1 per cent). However, the share of enterprises implementing gender-equality initiatives fell from 37.4 per cent in 2018 to 26.5 per cent in 2025.

Profits rose at 41.6 per cent of the firms reporting better outcomes, the report said. Of these, 87.4 per cent recorded gains of at least 5 per cent, and 13.4 per cent recorded gains above 20 per cent. In Asia and the Pacific, about half of such firms reported gains of 10-20 per cent, higher than in the Americas and Europe.

“Enterprises led by a female CEO are 6.4 per cent more likely to report better business outcomes than those led by a male CEO, while enterprises with a female board chair are 17.5 per cent more likely to do so than those with a male board chair,” the report said.

Globally, the share of firms with gender-balanced management (where either gender accounts for 40-60 per cent) increased at senior and top management levels between 2013 and 2025, but declined by 6.4 percentage points at the middle-management level and 1.4 percentage points at the junior level.