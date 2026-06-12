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India reaffirms role in ILO-led coalition for social justice at Geneva meet

India participated in a Global Coalition for Social Justice meeting in Geneva, reaffirming its engagement with the ILO-led initiative on labour rights and social protection

114th International Labour Conference (ILC) in Geneva (Photo: Official website)

114th International Labour Conference (ILC) in Geneva (Photo: Official website)

Auhona Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2026 | 7:35 PM IST

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India participated in a meeting of the Global Coalition for Social Justice on the sidelines of the 114th International Labour Conference (ILC) in Geneva, reaffirming its engagement with the International Labour Organization (ILO)-led initiative focused on labour rights, social protection, and inclusive growth.
 
The Coordination Group Meeting of the Global Coalition for Social Justice was held on June 11, bringing together labour ministers and representatives from member countries and international organisations to review ongoing work under the coalition and discuss future priorities.
 
Minister of State for Labour and Employment Shobha Karandlaje, who is leading the Indian delegation to the ILC, attended the meeting and held discussions with ILO Director-General Gilbert F Houngbo and labour representatives from Bangladesh, Brazil, Switzerland, Moldova, and Belgium, according to an official statement issued on Friday.
 
 
The Global Coalition for Social Justice was launched by the ILO in 2023 as a multi-stakeholder platform aimed at strengthening cooperation among governments, employers, workers' organisations, and other stakeholders on social justice issues. The initiative seeks to translate political commitments into concrete policy actions and improve coordination across the multilateral system.
 
India said it would continue working with the ILO and other coalition partners on issues including social protection, labour-market resilience, and inclusive economic growth.

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The meeting took place during the ongoing 114th session of the International Labour Conference, the ILO's annual gathering that brings together governments, employers, and workers from its member states to discuss labour standards and employment-related issues.
 
India has been highlighting a range of labour and social-security initiatives at this year's conference, including efforts to expand social-protection coverage, formalise employment, and improve access to welfare benefits through digital platforms.
 
The Global Coalition for Social Justice has emerged as one of the ILO's key initiatives in recent years, amid growing concerns over inequality, informal employment, gaps in social protection, and the impact of technological and demographic changes on labour markets.
 
The coalition currently brings together governments, international organisations, employers' groups, trade unions, and development institutions seeking to advance policies that promote decent work, social inclusion, and equitable economic development.

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First Published: Jun 12 2026 | 7:34 PM IST

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