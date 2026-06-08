Monday, June 08, 2026 | 06:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India records $7.1 bn current account surplus in Q4 FY26: RBI data

India records $7.1 bn current account surplus in Q4 FY26: RBI data

The surplus stood at $13.7 billion, or 1.4 per cent of GDP, in the fourth quarter of 2024-25

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Reserve Bank of India (File photo)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2026 | 6:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India reported a current account surplus of $7.1 billion, or 0.7 per cent of GDP, in the January-March quarter of 2025-26, according to the Reserve Bank data released on Monday.

The surplus stood at $13.7 billion, or 1.4 per cent of GDP, in the fourth quarter of 2024-25.

However, for the entire fiscal year, the current account deficit stood at $25.2 billion, or 0.6 per cent of GDP, compared to $22.9 billion, or 0.6 per cent of GDP, during 2024-25.

"Net services receipts increased to $60.4 billion in Q4 2025-26 from $53.3 billion a year ago," according to RBI's data on Developments in India's Balance of Payments during the Fourth Quarter (January-March) of 2025-26.

 

Services exports increased on a year-on-year basis in major categories, such as computer services and other business services.

On the other hand, the merchandise trade deficit at $83.4 billion in Q4 2025-26 was higher than $59.3 billion in Q4 2024-25.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

MSMEs

MSME delayed payment complaints fall, disposal rate falls fasterpremium

exports, wto

India's engineering exports rise to $122 bn in FY26: Govt official

Renewable energy, solar power, clean energy

UP's green energy roadmap gets ₹5,400 crore booster for solar expansionpremium

Hardeep Singh Puri, Hardeep Singh, Hardeep

Wider Gulf crisis would be worrying, India has 76-80 days of oil: Puri

Coal India, Coal sector

Centre has coal reserves for 80 days of power generation: Kishan Reddy

Topics : Reserve Bank of India RBI surplus cash

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 08 2026 | 6:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayCMR Green Technology IPO AllotmentGold and Silver Price TodayHexagon Nutrition IPOIMD Weather ForecastRBI MPC RatesTechnology NewsPersonal Finance