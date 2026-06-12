May retail inflation marginally rises to 3.93%, food inflation at 4.78%

India’s retail inflation marginally rose up in May, with the Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation rising to 3.93 per cent from 3.48 per cent in April, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Friday.

The increase was driven largely by a rise in food inflation, which climbed to 4.78 per cent in May from 4.20 per cent in April.

Food prices push up inflation

Food and beverages inflation stood at 4.55 per cent in May, with the food component alone recording inflation of 4.78 per cent. Rural areas saw higher food inflation at 4.85 per cent, compared with 4.66 per cent in urban regions.

Among food items, tomato prices remained a major pressure point, with inflation at 48.43 per cent in May compared with 35.26 per cent in April. Ginger inflation rose to 32.49 per cent, while prices of silver jewellery saw the highest inflation among key items at 155.23 per cent.

At the same time, some items continued to see price declines. Potato inflation remained negative at -23.71 per cent, while peas recorded inflation of -11.47 per cent.

Rural inflation remains higher than urban

The rise in headline inflation was more pronounced in rural India. Rural CPI inflation stood at 4.25 per cent in May, compared with 3.53 per cent in urban areas. In April, rural and urban inflation were at 3.74 per cent and 3.16 per cent, respectively.

Housing inflation was recorded at 2.12 per cent in May, with rural housing inflation at 2.73 per cent and urban housing inflation at 1.91 per cent.