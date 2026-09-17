India's Russian oil imports: From war-era discounts to Trump-era shifts

The US House of Representatives has passed a sanctions and tariff bill that would allow President Donald Trump to impose tariffs of up to 100 per cent on countries, including India, that continue to buy Russian oil and gas. The legislation, which had earlier cleared the Senate by an 86-11 vote, passed the House on Wednesday.

The bill targets Russia’s energy sector and its so-called shadow fleet of tankers used to transport oil, while also giving the US President additional tariff powers over major buyers of Russian energy. India has emerged as one of Russia’s largest crude customers since the Ukraine war began.

The legislation brings renewed US pressure on a trade that has already gone through several sharp shifts — from a surge driven by discounted Russian barrels after 2022 to a decline under US tariff pressure in late 2025 , followed by another increase when the West Asia conflict disrupted traditional supply routes in 2026.

From marginal purchases to a major source

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. As Western countries reduced purchases of Russian oil and sanctions narrowed Moscow’s pool of buyers, Russian crude became available to Indian refiners at steep discounts. This gave refiners an incentive to increase purchases at a time when India remained heavily dependent on imported crude.

According to a recent report by Bloomsbury Intelligence and Security Institute (BISI), India's share of Russian oil in its crude imports rose from about 0.2 per cent before the war to around 35-40 per cent in 2025.

The increase continued through 2023 and 2024, with Russian crude becoming a major source of India's oil imports. According to Kpler data, imports reached more than 2 million barrels per day in several months during this period. Russia consequently moved from being a marginal supplier to one of India's biggest sources of crude.

India's decision to buy Russian crude was criticised by some Western governments. In April 2022, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar defended India's move, saying it was necessary for its energy security.

The Trump effect

Donald Trump returned to the White House in January 2025, but this did not deter India's purchase of Russian crude. According to Kpler data, India's Russian crude imports stood at 1.67 million bpd in January 2025 and rose to 2.09 million bpd in June.

In August 2025, the Trump administration imposed an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian imports because India was directly or indirectly importing Russian oil. The additional duty took effect on August 27. Russian crude imports subsequently declined, falling to 1.58 million bpd in September 2025 and 1.24 million bpd in December, according to Kpler data.

Russian oil imports fall in early 2026

Reuters reported that Russian crude accounted for 21.2 per cent of India's total oil imports in January, the lowest since late 2022. Kpler data showed India's Russian crude imports at 1.09 million bpd in January and 1.04 million bpd in February 2026.

Under US tariff pressure, India increased purchases from the Middle East, South America and Western suppliers. On January 5, Trump again warned that Washington could raise tariffs if India did not curb its Russian oil purchases.

The tariff pressure eased when India and the US announced a trade deal on February 2, with Washington removing the additional 25 per cent tariff. Trump said India had agreed to stop purchasing Russian oil and shift some of those purchases to other suppliers.

West Asia conflict reverses the decline

The supply equation changed again after the conflict in West Asia escalated on February 28, disrupting energy shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial route for India's supplies from traditional West Asian producers. The disruption increased the incentive for Indian refiners to secure barrels from sources less dependent on the strait, including Russia.

Washington also temporarily relaxed some restrictions as it sought to prevent the disruption from triggering a broader global oil shortage. In March, the US issued short-term waivers allowing Indian refiners and other buyers to purchase certain Russian oil already at sea. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent termed the move a “deliberately short-term measure” aimed at keeping oil flowing in the global market. The waiver was temporary and was subsequently allowed to expire.

Even after the waiver ended, continuing uncertainty over West Asian supplies kept Russian crude attractive as Indian refiners sought alternative barrels. Kpler data showed India's Russian crude imports at 2.82 million bpd in June, a historic high.

In August, Russian crude imports stood at 2.08 million bpd.

The latest US sanctions bill now adds another layer of uncertainty. India’s Russian oil purchases have repeatedly responded to a combination of price, supply security and US policy since 2022; the proposed tariff powers could once again alter that calculation.