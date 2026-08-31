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Home / Economy / News / India's April-July fiscal deficit at 26.8% of 2026-27 target: Govt data

India's April-July fiscal deficit at 26.8% of 2026-27 target: Govt data

The deficit in the same period last year stood at ₹4.7 trillion

Fiscal deficit

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Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2026 | 4:15 PM IST

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India's fiscal deficit in the months of April-July stood at ₹4.55 trillion ($47.81 billion), or 26.8% of the target for the financial year ending March 31, government data showed on Monday.
 
The deficit in the same period last year stood at ₹4.7 trillion.
 

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First Published: Aug 31 2026 | 4:15 PM IST