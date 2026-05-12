India's April retail inflation rises to 3.48% as food prices increase

India’s retail inflation rose marginally to 3.48 per cent year-on-year in April, up from 3.40 per cent in March, driven mainly by higher food prices, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation on Tuesday.

MoSPI data showed rural inflation at 3.74 per cent, while urban inflation stood lower at 3.16 per cent during the month.

What drove inflation in April 2026?

Food inflation, measured by the All India Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI), rose to 4.20 per cent in April from 3.87 per cent in March. Rural food inflation stood at 4.26 per cent, while urban food inflation was 4.10 per cent.

Among key food items, potatoes continued to see sharp deflation, with prices falling 23.69 per cent year-on-year, while onion prices declined 17.67 per cent. Prices of peas and chickpeas also remained lower, helping offset broader food pressures.

However, tomato prices surged 35.28 per cent, while cauliflower prices rose 25.58 per cent, contributing to the overall food inflation increase.

Silver jewellery inflation remained exceptionally high at 144.34 per cent, while gold, diamond and platinum jewellery prices increased 40.72 per cent. Coconut prices also remained elevated at over 44 per cent inflation.

How did housing and other sectors perform?

Housing inflation in April was estimated at 2.15 per cent, slightly higher than March’s 2.11 per cent. Rural housing inflation stood at 2.65 per cent, while urban housing inflation was 1.96 per cent.

Sector-wise, food and beverages inflation stood at 4.01 per cent, while education services recorded a 3.15 per cent increase. Restaurants and accommodation services inflation was 4.20 per cent.

Transport inflation remained largely flat at -0.01 per cent, while personal care and miscellaneous goods continued to record elevated inflation at 17.66 per cent.

Which states saw the highest inflation?

Among major states with populations above 5 million, Telangana recorded the highest combined inflation at 5.81 per cent in April, maintaining its position as the highest inflation state. Other states with elevated inflation included Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

By contrast, Delhi reported relatively lower inflation at 1.96 per cent, while Chhattisgarh remained among the lowest at 1.77 per cent.

CPI data for May 2026 will be released on June 12.

What is RBI’s inflation outlook for FY27?

In its April monetary policy assessment, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) noted that headline inflation has largely remained below its medium-term target due to softer food prices and stable core inflation, though recent trends indicate a gradual upward movement.

The central bank has projected CPI inflation at 4.6 per cent for FY27, while expecting overall inflation to remain within its mandated tolerance range of 2 per cent to 6 per cent.

Quarter-wise, the RBI forecasts inflation at 4 per cent in the first quarter of FY27, rising to 4.4 per cent in the second quarter and peaking at 5.2 per cent in the third quarter before moderating slightly to 4.7 per cent in the final quarter.