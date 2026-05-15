India's April unemployment rate increases to 5.2%, shows govt data
A Reuters poll had projected the April unemployment rate at 5.2%
Reuters
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India's unemployment rate rose to 5.2% in April from 5.1% in March, government data showed on Friday.
A Reuters poll had projected the April unemployment rate at 5.2%.
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Topics : unemployment rate Employment in India jobs
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First Published: May 15 2026 | 5:36 PM IST