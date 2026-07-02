India's coal imports fall 13% in April; power sector imports drop 25%

India's coal imports fell nearly 13 per cent year on year in April 2026, with overseas purchases by the power sector declining by almost a quarter, signalling progress in the government's efforts to reduce dependence on imported fuel through higher domestic supplies.

Total coal imports declined to 21.13 million tonnes (mt) in April from 24.27 mt a year earlier, a fall of 3.14 mt, or 12.95 per cent, according to the Ministry of Coal.

Imports by the power sector dropped 24.89 per cent to 3.51 mt from 4.67 mt in April 2025, aided by improved domestic coal supplies and reduced dependence on imported coal for blending, the ministry said.

The share of imported coal in India's total coal consumption also narrowed to 19.68 per cent in April 2026 from 21.69 per cent a year earlier, indicating a gradual reduction in the country's import dependence.

Among different consumer categories, imported coal-based (ICB) power plants recorded the sharpest decline in imports, with shipments falling 27.45 per cent to 2.88 mt from 3.97 mt a year earlier.

Coal imports by domestic coal-based thermal power plants for blending purposes also declined 11.26 per cent, from 0.71 mt to 0.63 mt, reflecting increased availability of domestic coal.

In contrast, imports of coking coal, the key raw material used by the steel industry, rose marginally by 1.34 per cent to 6.01 mt from 5.93 mt. The ministry attributed the increase to continued growth in domestic steel production and India's limited availability of high-quality coking coal reserves.

The ministry said the decline in imports reflects sustained efforts to boost domestic coal production and evacuation, strengthen first-mile connectivity, improve logistics through coordination with the railways, and ensure adequate coal supplies to thermal power plants. These measures have reduced the need for imported coal while maintaining healthy fuel stocks at power stations, it said.