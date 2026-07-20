India's core sector output expands 5% in June, rises to a 5-month high
India's core sector output expands 5% in June, rises to a 5-month high
BS Web Team New Delhi
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India’s nine core infrastructure sectors' growth rises to a five-month high of 5 per cent in June 2026, after the slowed to a seven-month low of 0.5 per cent in May 2026, according to government data released on Monday.
Notably, the commerce ministry has released the updated Index of Core Industries (ICI), with the number of core industries increased to nine following the inclusion of iron ore to the existing eight: coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement, and electricity.(This is a breaking news story. More details are awaited)
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First Published: Jul 20 2026 | 5:10 PM IST