India's crude import bill falls 5% in March as West Asia hits volumes

Crude oil import volumes were down by 17 per cent Y-o-Y in March at 18.9 million tonnes (mt), against 22.8 mt in the same period last year, according to data by the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC). India’s energy supplies from West Asian countries such as Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Kuwait, and Qatar have remained disrupted since the US and Israel launched military strikes on Iran in late February, which eventually led to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

India’s crude oil import bill fell to $121.8 billion for the full financial year 2025–26, compared to $137.2 billion in 2024–25.

The Indian basket crude price averaged $113.49 per barrel in March, sharply higher than $72.47 per barrel in March 2025 and $69.01 per barrel in February 2026.

India’s petroleum products exports also slumped 24.5 per cent YoY in March to 4.6 mt from 6.1 mt last year. This comes as the government has levied export duty on diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) to ensure availability of these products in the domestic market. Presently, the government has imposed an export levy of Rs 55.50 per litre on diesel and Rs 42 per litre on ATF.

Besides crude oil, India also imports liquefied natural gas (LNG) and petroleum products such as liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), while exporting products such as diesel and petrol. The net oil and gas import bill also slipped to $11 billion in March from $11.3 billion last year.