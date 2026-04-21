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Home / Economy / News / India's crude imports fall 13% as Hormuz disruption cuts West Asia supply

India's crude imports fall 13% as Hormuz disruption cuts West Asia supply

Imports from Russia nearly doubled from February to 2.25 million bpd in March while shipments from the West Asia slumped 61 per cent to 1.18 million bpd

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To replace West Asia oil, Indian refiners snapped up Russian oil floating at sea after New Delhi was the first to get a waiver from the US | Image: Bloomberg

Reuters New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2026 | 12:02 PM IST

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India's crude oil imports fell 13 per cent in March from pre-war levels in February, with half coming from Russia, after the US-Israeli conflict ​with Iran halted West Asian shipments via the Strait of Hormuz, ​shipping data showed.

The world's third-largest oil importer and consumer imported 4.5 million barrels per ‌day (bpd) of crude in March, the data obtained from industry sources showed.

Imports from Russia nearly doubled from February to 2.25 million bpd in March while shipments from the West Asia slumped 61 per cent to 1.18 million bpd.

Traffic at the Strait of Hormuz, which typically handles roughly one-fifth of the world's oil supply, has come to a standstill after Iran and the United States blocked vessels from passing.

 

Only a handful of oil tankers have sailed to India in the past two months while two Indian-flagged ships were attacked while trying to cross the strait on Saturday.

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The share of West Asian oil in India's crude imports declined to the ‌lowest level ever at 26.3 per cent in March, the data showed, with shipments from Iraq and United Arab Emirates falling to multi-year lows. 

To replace West Asia oil, Indian refiners snapped up Russian oil floating at sea after New Delhi was the first to get a waiver from the United States to buy the sanctioned supply.

India's Russian oil imports are expected to remain robust after the Trump administration on Friday renewed a waiver allowing countries to buy sanctioned Russian oil at sea ​for about a month.

Russia continued to be the top oil supplier to India in March, while Saudi ‌Arabia replaced Iraq to emerge as the second-biggest supplier. Angola was at No. 3 as Indian refiners raised imports from Africa to replace West Asia supply, followed by United Arab ​Emirates and ‌Iraq, the data showed.

Due to lower imports from the West Asia, the share of OPEC's oil in ‌India's overall imports declined to the lowest ever of 29 per cent.

In the fiscal year to March 2026, India's Russian oil imports fell 6.2 per cent from a year earlier as refiners slowed purchases ‌from ​Moscow to help ​New Delhi clinch an interim trade deal with Washington.

That dragged down the share of the Commonwealth of Independent states and helped improve the share of West Asian oil ‌in India's imports while ​restricting the share of Russian oil to 33 per cent from 36 per cent.  

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Oil imports import Crude Oil Price India crude oil Crude Oil market

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First Published: Apr 21 2026 | 12:02 PM IST

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