India's digital trade dilemma deepens after WTO duty moratorium lapses

The expiry of the moratorium has cast a cloud of uncertainty over digital trade at a time when the global trading system is already under strain due to rising protectionism.

What does the moratorium lapse mean?

Think of it as the expiry of a standstill agreement among neighbours. Nothing changes immediately. The neighbourhood remains peaceful until one neighbour decides to build a wall. But once that happens, others may feel compelled to respond, permanently altering the character of the neighbourhood.

The WTO moratorium works in much the same way. Digital trade can continue to flow duty-free even after its expiry. But the absence of the moratorium means any WTO member is now legally free to impose customs duties on electronic transmissions if it chooses to. That, in turn, could prompt other countries to follow suit, increasing the risk of fragmented digital trade.

As of now, there is little indication that countries are rushing to levy duties on electronic transmission. Yet the mere possibility has introduced uncertainty — a phenomenon businesses and investors tend to dislike everywhere.

Impact on India's IT and ITES industry

The expiration of the moratorium has only deepened already-existing uncertainties for the Indian tech industry, according to National Association of Software and Service Companies (Nasscom). “There was an uncertainty even while a moratorium existed as we didn’t really know what would happen the next time when the rollover of the moratorium was up for discussion,” said Ashish Aggarwal, vice president and head (Public Policy) at Nasscom.

The WTO members placed the moratorium for two years in 1998, and extended it every two years for a similar period of time.

“There was little rationale behind the two-year extension,” Aggarwal said. “When you look at the investment cycle and product development roadmap, perhaps a six-year timeline is more suitable, it gives much better clarity for investment decisions.”

The uncertainty also comes at a time when India has emerged as a major global hub for global capability centres (GCCs), particularly in sectors such as information technology, digital services, finance, research and development, and e-commerce support services. India currently hosts more than 2,100 GCCs, generating an estimated revenue of nearly $100 billion, with major multinational corporations, including e-commerce and fintech firms, establishing large-scale technology and innovation operations in the country.

Revenue versus competitiveness

India's own trade profile has changed dramatically since it first opposed the moratorium. India has emerged among top five exporters of digitally delivered services in 2025 when the exports jumped 18 per cent to $328 billion, WTO data shows.

This may also explain the change in New Delhi’s position on the moratorium at MC14 this year. In a shift from its earlier stance, India supported an extension of the moratorium until 2030, subject to it being aligned with discussions on non-violation complaints under the WTO’s agreement on trade-related aspects of intellectual property rights (TRIPS).

At the same time, a study by the United Nation Trade and Development (Unctad) shows developing economies like India lose nearly $25 billion annually in tariff revenue due to the moratorium. However, experts believe that the gains from digital trade surpass the revenue loss for India, which has consistently maintained a trade surplus in digitally delivered services since 2005.

Concerns regarding the moratorium remain relevant, but it is important to also examine the broader trade and economic implications of the temporary moratorium considering India’s rising position in the global digital economy, according to the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (Icrier).

“The growing integration of Indian firms into global digital value chains and strengthens the argument that maintaining open and predictable digital trade regimes could support India’s long-term interests as a leading exporter of DDS,” Icrier said in its recent policy brief titled ‘WTO & E-commerce Moratorium: India’s Options Post MC14’.

The discourse is thus no longer just about tariff revenue. It is increasingly about whether the costs of restricting digital trade outweigh the gains from preserving policy space. In other words, the lapse of the moratorium has created a paradox for India. The country has regained the policy space to impose customs duties, even as its own economic interests increasingly favour an open and predictable digital trading system.

Complexity of imposing customs levy

Besides, the imposition of customs duties on electronic transmissions is far from straightforward. The exercise has multiple challenges and could run counter to the government's broader push to improve ease of doing business and reduce compliance burden under the Viksit Bharat agenda.

The first challenge is definitional. WTO members have never reached a common understanding of what constitutes an ‘electronic transmission’. Whether the term covers only digitally delivered goods such as software and e-books or extends to streaming services, cloud computing, artificial intelligence models, and other digital products remains unsettled. Without a clear definition, designing a tariff regime becomes difficult.

Even if countries overcome the definitional hurdle, implementation poses an even bigger challenge. “The way technology has evolved, it is somewhat incompatible with the way we think about customs and crossing the border,” Aggarwal said.

Unlike physical goods that pass through customs checkpoints, digital products cross borders invisibly through the internet. Governments would have to determine when an electronic transmission qualifies as an import, identify the jurisdiction from which it originated, establish its customs value, and devise a mechanism to collect duties.

For countries such as India, the policy choice is further complicated by the rapid growth of digitally deliverable services exports, raising questions over whether the potential tariff revenue would outweigh the costs of higher compliance, possible retaliation, and disruption to cross-border digital trade.

At a time when India is aiming for ease of doing business and lowering compliance burden, such duty levy could prove counterproductive, said Agneshwar Sen, trade policy leader at EY India.

What is a suitable stance for the world?

With the moratorium having lapsed, attention is shifting to the plurilateral Joint Statement Initiative (JSI) on Electronic Commerce, which is increasingly emerging as the principal forum for framing global digital trade rules. The initiative, which began in 2019, now has 91 WTO members accounting for about 90 per cent of global trade and concluded negotiations on a stabilised text for the WTO E-Commerce Agreement last year. However, the agreement itself stops short of defining the scope of electronic transmissions, instead referring broadly to "all commerce carried out by electronic means".

India has so far stayed outside the JSI and has questioned the WTO Secretariat's role in facilitating interim arrangements for a plurilateral agreement, arguing that rule-making by a subset of members should not undermine the WTO's consensus-based decision-making process.

Even so, experts believe New Delhi cannot afford to stay disengaged. As digital trade rules increasingly take shape through the JSI, India should remain actively involved in discussions — even if it does not immediately sign the agreement — to ensure its concerns are reflected, they say. Icrier has also suggested wider consultations with industry and other stakeholders before India finalises its long-term position.

"When something is evolving, it is always very important to be inside the discussion room to be able to address your concerns than sit outside," Sen said. "India should certainly be a part of the discussion irrespective of whether it signs up for the interim agreement or not."