India's edible oil import bill rises 24% to record ₹2 trillion in 2025-26

India's edible oil imports rose 6 per cent to 16.92 million tonnes in the oil year ended October 2026, and the import bill jumped 24 per cent to about Rs 200,000 crore, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) said on Monday.

Edible oil imports in the 2025-26 oil year (November-October) increased compared with 16.01 million tonnes a year earlier, when the bill was about Rs 161,126 crore, the trade body said in a statement.

Total vegetable oil imports, including non-edible oils, rose 5 per cent to 17.24 million tonnes from 16.36 million tonnes.

India imports edible oils to bridge the gap between domestic supply and demand, a practice that began in the 1990s. Over the past 20 years, import volumes have risen 2.8 times, while the cost has risen nearly 15 times, SEA said.

Refined oil imports fell sharply to 0.82 million tonnes in 2025-26 from 1.74 million tonnes a year earlier, SEA said. Their share of total imports dropped to 5 per cent from 11 per cent, mainly because of negligible purchases of refined palmolein from Indonesia and Malaysia. The refined oil imports were mainly refined soybean oil from Nepal, shipments of which have risen significantly.

Crude edible oil imports climbed to 16.11 million tonnes from 14.27 million tonnes, lifting their share to 95 per cent from 89 per cent. The rise was driven mainly by higher crude palm oil purchases, which replaced refined palmolein.

Palm oil imports rose to 8.23 million tonnes from 7.58 million tonnes, while soft oil imports increased to 8.70 million tonnes from 8.43 million tonnes.

Palm's share of imports rose to 49 per cent from 47 per cent, while soft oils' share fell to 51 per cent from 53 per cent.

Edible oil stocks at ports on November 1 were provisionally estimated at 1.35 million tonnes, SEA said.

Pipeline stocks, held at factories, depots, distributors and retailers, were estimated at 0.95 million tonnes.

Total stocks stood at 2.31 million tonnes on November 1, up 0.23 million tonnes from 2.07 million tonnes on October 1.