Monday, October 12, 2026 | 09:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India's EU, UK trade pacts to spur global automakers to set up units: Goyal

India's EU, UK trade pacts to spur global automakers to set up units: Goyal

Piyush Goyal says calibrated tariff concessions on car imports under India's trade pacts with the EU and UK will help global automakers assess demand and encourage local manufacturing

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal

Krity Ambey New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2026 | 9:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Global carmakers will be encouraged to manufacture in the country because of the tariff concessions given by India in its free-trade agreements (FTAs) with the European Union (EU) and the United Kingdom (UK), Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday.   
 
Quota-led imports will help manufacturers gauge the demand for high-end vehicles in India, according to him.   
 
“Unless you open your door, how will people know the market potential in India? So you calibrate your opening, and hence we gave a quota — both to the European Union and the UK. Within this quota you can bring your cars — largely expensive cars,” Goyal said at Dilli Dialogue, organised by the Indian School of Public Policy and Chintan Research Foundation, in New Delhi.
 
 
India’s FTA with the UK and the EU offers phased tariff concessions on cars under a limited annual quota. The country’s Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (Ceta) with the UK came into force in July and New Delhi has invited a round of applications for tariff-rate quotas from automobile companies.
 
India and the EU are set to sign the trade agreement by December and it is expected to take effect in the first half next year.

Also Read

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

European carmakers to favour India as it emerges as global hub: Goyal

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Piyush Goyal says changed circumstances will shape final trade pact with US

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Confident of hitting $1 trillion exports target in FY27: Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Piyush Goyal invites US firms to explore investment opportunities in India

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Piyush Goyal meets US business leaders, seeks investments in India

 
The calibrated opening up of the domestic market under the trade deals will help India become the global manufacturing hub for cars, according to Goyal.
 
“With Europe having crazy regulations, it’s going to be impossible to be competitive. All the European manufacturers are going to come to India.”
 
Car imports into India from the UK and the EU beyond the quota will continue to have the applicable tariff.
 
Beside cars, imports of other products are also expected to encourage and pave the way for manufacturers to set up shop in India, Goyal said.
 
“If more electronic items are imported, more people will be interested in setting up semiconductor factories here,” the minister said. “If more white goods are imported, you will find people coming to India to manufacture washing machines, dishwashers, televisions, and air conditioners.”
 
The FTAs will open up newer markets for Indian exporters, Goyal said, recommending that industry focus on quality and make the most of the opportunities.
 
UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade Jonathan Reynolds, who is on a visit to India, asked industry to utilise the access under Ceta and deliver “tangible outcomes”.  
 
“I look forward to keeping businesses at the centre of delivery and taking UK-India trade, investment and innovation from strength to strength,” Reynolds said at the India-UK Joint Economic and Trade Committee Business Plenary in New Delhi.
 
Both Goyal and Reynolds reiterated their target to double India-UK bilateral trade by 2030.  

More From This Section

MSME, reforms, MSME financing

FISME urges SME Growth Fund aid for MSMEs with SMA-2, NPA loan accounts

GST

GST officers to focus on widening base, increase cash tax collection

Nobel Prize in Economics 2026

Nobel Economics Prize 2026: How Hall and Woodford changed policymaking

inflation

Food, fuel push retail inflation to 23-month high of 5.54% in September

crude oil, hormuz, persian gulf

Russia to supply diesel to US, global markets: What it means for India

Topics : Piyush Goyal India-EU FTA Free Trade Agreements

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchStocks to buyQ2 Results TodayDelhi Protest UpdatesSuzlon Energy share priceDelhi Weather TodayNEET PG Counselling 2026Delhi Metro closes entry, exit

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 12 2026 | 8:07 PM IST